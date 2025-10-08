Singapore Construction Equipment Market To Reach 3.88 Thousand Units By 2030, Reflecting A CAGR Of 5.09% Amid Rising Cost Pressures Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Singapore Construction Equipment Market Research Report by Arizton"

According to Arizton research, the Singapore construction equipment market is on a robust growth trajectory with market size was estimated at 2.88 thousand units in 2024 and is expected to reach 3.88 thousand units by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period.

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2030): 3.88 Thousand Units

MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2024): 2.88 Thousand Units

CAGR- VOLUME (2024-2030): 5.09%

MARKET SIZE- REVENUE (2030): USD 215.4 Million

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

EQUIPMENT TYPE: Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Other Equipment

END-USERS: Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others

Net-Zero Goals Accelerate Singapore's Electric Construction Equipment Market

Singapore is steadily moving toward electric construction equipment as sustainability becomes central to its infrastructure strategy. Growing concern over environmental safety and the need to reduce carbon emissions are pushing the industry toward cleaner alternatives. The government's Singapore Green Building Masterplan (SGBMP), introduced in 2025, makes sustainable construction practices mandatory and sets ambitious goals to decarbonize the entire value chain. This regulatory shift is creating strong momentum in the market, making Singapore one of the most attractive hubs for electric equipment adoption in Southeast Asia.

Global manufacturers are aligning their strategies with this roadmap, expanding electric portfolios and investing in supporting technologies such as advanced batteries and charging infrastructure. With rising infrastructure activity and Singapore's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, demand for electric construction equipment is expected to accelerate, positioning the country as a regional leader in sustainable construction practices.

Singapore Construction Equipment Market Soars: Key Highlights:



Earthmoving Equipment Leads: Excavators dominate Singapore's construction equipment market, driven by public infrastructure investment.

Material Handling Growth: Booming manufacturing and logistics sectors are increasing demand for forklifts, cranes, and telescopic handlers.

Airport Logistics Expansion: Plans for a second airport logistics park aim to boost Changi Airport's cargo capacity by 2030.

Road Construction Market: Road construction equipment projected to surpass USD 14 million by 2030, supported by transport network expansions. Semiconductor Demand: Growth in chip manufacturing is driving material handling equipment sales, fueled by sustained AI-related and electronics sector demand.

Singapore Turns to Smart and Autonomous Equipment Amid Cost Pressures

Singapore is emerging as a key market for smart construction equipment, driven by the construction industry's need to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and optimize project execution. Contractors are increasingly leveraging technologies like GPS, telematics, and automated controls to improve precision, accelerate tasks, and manage resources efficiently, while real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance minimize downtime and operating expenses.

Labor shortages and rising construction costs are intensifying demand for smart solutions. Innovations such as Komatsu's Smart Construction Edge platform, integrating AI and drone-based surveying through the EarthBrain joint venture with Sony, illustrate how advanced equipment is reshaping construction, mining, and earthmoving operations, positioning smart construction equipment as a key driver of industry transformation.

What's Fueling Singapore's Rapid Growth in Semiconductor Plants and Data Center Projects?

Singapore's semiconductor industry continues to gain momentum, fueled by growing demand for logic and memory chips used in data centers, servers, and storage solutions. Following a strong rebound in 2024, the market is projected to expand further in 2025, supported by rising adoption of high-performance computing, memory, and AI-driven technologies. To meet this demand, semiconductor companies are investing heavily in manufacturing and infrastructure, establishing Singapore as a strategic hub for chip production in the region.

Simultaneously, the country's expanding data center landscape reinforces market momentum. The development of new facilities by global and local operators is increasing the need for construction equipment and industrial infrastructure, linking semiconductor growth with broader construction activity. This combination of rising chip demand and data center expansion positions Singapore as a critical player in the global technology supply chain, with sustained investment and market activity expected throughout the forecast period.

Prominent Vendors



Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo CE

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Liebherr

SANY

XCMG

JCB Kobelco

Zoomlion

Other Prominent Vendors



HD Hyundai Construction Equipment

LiuGong

Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Yanmar

Develon

Tadano

CNH Industrial N.V.

Toyota Material Handling

Terex

Manito

BOMAG GmbH

Kato Works Ltd.

SAKAI Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Takeuchi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Haulotte Group

Bobcat

Kubota Corporation JLG Industries

Distributor Profiles



Sia & Yeo Heavy Equipment Pte Ltd.

Tiong Lee Huat Machinery & Construction Pte Ltd.

Ricon Private Limited

Land Equipment Pte Ltd.

Aly Energy KML Enterprise Pte Ltd.

Market Segmentation & Forecast

By Type

Earthmoving Equipment



Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Wheeled Loaders Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)

Road Construction Equipment



Road Rollers Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment



Crane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment



Dumper

Tipper

Concrete Mixer Concrete Pump Truck

By End Users



Construction

Mining

Manufacturing Others (Power Generation, Utilities, Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

