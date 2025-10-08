MADMIA Releases Colourful Barbie Knee High Socks For Families

MENAFN - GetNews)



Step into playful style with a new family-friendly sock release that blends bright design, comfort, and value for all ages.

Sydney, NSW - October 8, 2025 - MADMIA is now offering its colourful Barbie Knee High Socks for kids and grown-ups who love bold style at home, school, sport, and parties. The new pairs come as a bright statement for families that want fun in every step. Their popular product, Barbie Extra Vibes, is now offered at 50% off with a sale price of $19.90 AUD from a regular price of $39.90 AUD. Sizes span Toddler (ages 3-5) and Kids & Adults (ages 6-99). The socks have vivid prints, 3D tutu skirts, and soft yarns that feel comfy from morning to night.

"Our Barbie Knee High Socks put family style front and centre. Kids ask for sparkle and character. Parents ask for quality, value, and easy care. This launch answers both voices. The cotton-rich blend feels soft, the knit holds its shape, and the colours stay bright after many washes. The new sale price also gives parents real value, and the range covers both toddlers and older kids, so siblings can step out as a team," a spokesperson explained.

The drop also ties into seasonal style guides and the conversation around kids fashion trends 2025 . Parents who track gift ideas can match the Barbie Knee High Socks with tees, dresses, and sneakers in the closet. Fans of funky kids' socks will spot the confident prints and the playful details right away.

The brand's playful spirit carries across categories that include crazy socks for kids and themed pairs for everyday wear. Families who look for novelty socks for kids can explore packs and limited styles that suit birthdays, holidays, and school spirit days.

"The design brief stayed simple. Create a knee-high sock that looks like play and performs like gear. The 3D tutu skirts add a fun pop. The cuff sits high and stays in place during class, dance, and playdates. We listened to several reviews across our lines and focused on comfort, durability, and joy. Families can build outfits around these socks and feel ready for school days, weekend trips, and party photos," the spokesperson said.

MADMIA also speaks to the movement world with grip and comfort options in dance socks for kids . The Barbie Knee High Socks slide into that active routine and are designed to last for as long as possible. The brand stands by its reputation as the best kids socks brand through bold design, reliable fit, and friendly customer care.

The Barbie Knee High Socks are available now on their website with same-day dispatch windows for key regions and free shipping.

About Company:

MADMIA is a unique sock company that specializes in inimitable knee-high socks and accessories. Shop their collection at