Flat Glass Market Size To Reach 101.34 Million Tons By 2030 Forecast, Driven By Construction And Solar Demand Across Asia Pacific

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Flat Glass Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the“Flat Glass Market” offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

The Flat Glass Market, valued at 83.17 million tons in 2025, is projected to reach 101.34 million tons by 2030, expanding at a 4.03% CAGR during the forecast period (2025–2030). Growth is primarily fueled by increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries, alongside accelerating solar energy installations worldwide. Asia Pacific remains both the largest and fastest-growing market, supported by rapid urbanization, infrastructure investments, and renewable energy initiatives in China, India, and Southeast Asia. The market continues to evolve toward energy-efficient and value-added glazing solutions, reflecting strong policy alignment with green building standards and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Browse Full Report Details:

Emerging Trends in the Flat Glass Market

Stricter Building Codes and Energy Efficiency Demand

Governments worldwide are enforcing tougher thermal performance standards for windows and façades. These regulations push architects and building developers to choose higher-specification glazing-such as low-emissivity and coated glass-boosting demand for flat glass used in advanced building envelopes.

Solar Photovoltaic Deployment

Flat glass plays an essential role as a substrate in solar modules. As solar installations continue to expand globally, demand for solar glass (a sub-segment of flat glass) is increasing. The solar glass segment is forecast to grow at 6.76 % CAGR to 2030. This trajectory makes solar applications one of the faster growing end-uses within the flat glass market.

Automotive and Transportation Glazing

The automotive sector is an important outlet for flat glass, especially for windshields, windows, and specialized coatings (e.g. acoustic, solar control). As vehicle production scales in emerging markets and automakers increasingly demand lightweight, high-performance glazing, the flat glass industry is benefitting from consistent demand.

Regional Leadership and Shifting Supply Patterns

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the flat glass market, accounting for 64.34 % of global revenue in 2024 and projected to grow at 4.71 % CAGR through 2030. Investments are concentrated in China, India, and Southeast Asia, both for domestic consumption and export. Capacity growth is aligned closely with infrastructure development and renewable energy policies in these markets.

Browse Full Report Details in Japanese Version:

Flat Glass Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The breakdown by glass type reveals differential growth in basic and value-added categories:



Annealed Glass (including basic float glass) led the market in 2024, holding roughly 80.33 % share . Processed Glass (coated, tempered, laminated, etc.) is projected to grow at 4.80 % CAGR to 2030, gradually capturing more share from simpler variants.

Other product types - such as coated glass, reflective glass, mirrored and patterned glass - play niche roles in specialized architectural or decorative applications.

By End-Use / Application



Building & Construction: the dominant segment, responsible for 80.60 % of the flat glass market in 2024. This includes residential, commercial, institutional, and high-rise developments demanding glazed façades, windows, skylights, and curtain walls.

Solar Glass: one of the fastest growing end uses, with 6.76 % CAGR expected between 2025 and 2030.

Automotive: steady demand for glazing in passenger and commercial vehicles Others: specialty applications such as electronics enclosures, interior partitions, mirrors, and appliances.

Browse More About Chemicals and Materials Industry Research:

Key Players in the Flat Glass Market

The competitive landscape of the flat glass industry is defined by a mix of global majors and regional specialists, many of which integrate across raw material supply, coating technologies, and downstream conversion.



AGC Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Conclusion:

While the building & construction sector will continue to be the backbone of the market, solar glass is carving out a faster-growing niche, shifting the demand mix over time. Processed glass and coated variants will gradually increase their share over basic glass types.

Asia-Pacific's dominance is unlikely to wane - its rapidly urbanizing population, infrastructure rollouts, and renewable energy targets give it structural advantages. Still, manufacturers globally must invest in process improvements, energy efficiency, and green technologies to remain competitive and meet incoming regulations on emissions and material sustainability.

Explore Related Reports:

Flexible Glass Market : The Flexible Glass Market is segmented by Application (Display, Solar panel, Photovoltaic Cell, and Other Applications), End-user Industry (Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Wearable Devices, and Other End-user Industries), and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Get Full Report Details:

Float Glass Market : The Float Glass Report is Segmented by Product Type (Clear, Tinted, Patterned, Wired, and Extra Clear/Low Ferrous), Application (Building and Construction, Automotive, Solar Glass, and Other Applications), and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle-East and Africa). The Market Forecasts are Provided in Terms of Volume (Tons).

Get Full Report Details:

For any inquiries, please contact:

...

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.