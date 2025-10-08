Jackson Mechanical Service Announces Availability Of Exertherm Continuous Thermal Monitoring Product

MENAFN - GetNews)"Jackson Mechanical Service"Jackson Mechanical Service announces the availability of its Exertherm Continuous Thermal Monitoring (CMT) product, a proactive solution for detecting electrical issues. The technology offers 24/7 monitoring to enhance safety, reduce downtime, and eliminate guesswork in manual inspections. A demonstration will be held at the Oklahoma Hospital Association's annual conference on November 20. Jackson Mechanical also provides a full range of electrical and mechanical services across Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City, OK - October 08, 2025 - Jackson Mechanical Service is excited to announce the upcoming availability of the Exertherm Continuous Thermal Monitoring (CMT) product. This cutting-edge technology provides a proactive solution for detecting potential electrical issues before they become costly or dangerous, helping facilities across Oklahoma operate with greater reliability and safety.

The company is now scheduling site visits and preparing detailed estimates for businesses interested in implementing this advanced monitoring solution. By deploying CMT, customers will benefit from 24/7 monitoring that enhances safety, reduces downtime, and eliminates the guesswork associated with periodic manual inspections.

In addition, Jackson Mechanical Service will demonstrate the Exertherm CMT product at the Oklahoma Hospital Association's annual conference on November 20 at the OKC Convention Center. This event offers customers a first-hand look at the system's capabilities. Organizations are encouraged to contact Jackson Mechanical Service for more information or to arrange on-site evaluations.

Comprehensive Electrical and Mechanical Services

Beyond bringing Exertherm technology to market, Jackson Mechanical Service provides a full suite of services that keep businesses running efficiently. The team specializes in continuous thermal monitoring in Oklahoma , but their expertise extends much further. Services include electrical system upgrades, HVAC system design and maintenance, building automation, and energy management solutions. These offerings ensure that clients across industries have reliable, energy-efficient systems tailored to their operational needs.

The company also delivers high-quality services like commercial electrical in Oklahoma, supporting facilities with installations, troubleshooting, preventative maintenance, and emergency repair. Clients benefit from expertise in everything from lighting and wiring projects to large-scale electrical distribution systems. Jackson Mechanical Service integrates advanced monitoring with a full range of heating, cooling, ventilation, and control services, giving businesses a single source for critical mechanical and electrical needs.

About the Company

Jackson Mechanical Service has been serving Oklahoma businesses for decades with a commitment to safety, efficiency, and innovation. With a team of skilled technicians, the company provides electrical, mechanical, and monitoring solutions that help clients reduce risk, control costs, and extend the life of their systems. By combining traditional expertise with advanced technologies like Exertherm CMT, Jackson Mechanical Service continues to lead in delivering forward-thinking solutions for commercial and institutional facilities.