Dank Burrito Fayetteville Now Offers Full-Service Catering

Fayetteville, NC - Dank Burrito, the popular veteran-owned and operated restaurant located at 5508 Raeford Road, is proud to announce the official launch of its catering services. Known for bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and a modern twist on classic burritos, Dank Burrito is now ready to bring its award-winning food directly to offices, events, and special occasions across the Fayetteville area.

With this expansion, customers can now enjoy:

. Pickup – Convenient ordering with quick service.

. Delivery – Fresh, flavorful meals delivered straight to your door.

. Catering – Customized menus for corporate meetings, school events, parties, and community gatherings.

“Fayetteville is not just where we do business-it's where we call home,” said the Dank Burrito Fayetteville team.“As a veteran-owned franchise, we're proud to not only serve food, but also serve our community by being a reliable partner for catering and local engagement.”

Dank Burrito Fayetteville is open Sun-Thu 10:30AM-9:30PM and Fri-Sat 10:30AM-11:00PM

Customers can place catering and pickup orders online at rel="nofollow" href="" rel="noopener noreferrer" dankburrit or by calling (910) 229-2951 .

About Dank Burrito Fayetteville

Dank Burrito is a veteran-owned and operated franchise that blends street food culture with culinary creativity. Located in Fayetteville, NC, the restaurant is committed to delivering bold, high-quality meals while actively contributing to the local community through partnerships and service.