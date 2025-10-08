Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spanish Parliament Oks Bill Barring Military Cooperation With The Israeli Occupation


2025-10-08 03:05:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Spanish parliament on Wednesday endorsed a decree-into-law barring military exports to the Israeli occupation in the first such move within the European Union.
The bill was approved by 178 deputies against 169 who voted against it. There was one absenteee in the session that grouped 348 legislators.
The decree-into-law, approved by the cabinet two weeks ago, bans exports and imports of arms, ammunition and military hardware from the Israeli occupation, cancelling existing permits and barring issuance of new ones. Moreover, it bans the passing of military hardware bound for Tel Aviv via Spanish territory. (end)
