Malaysia PM: Ready To Consider Taking Bold Diplomatic Approach During Trump Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated Wednesday that his country is prepared to take a bold diplomatic approach during the US President Donald Trump's visit to Malaysia to partake in the 47th ASEAN Summit on October 26-28.
Addressing a pro-Palestinian gathering in the capital Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Anwar said that Malaysia prioritizes diplomatic efforts to end the war and bring peace to the Gaza Strip.
He unveiled that Malaysia is considering opening channels for negotiations with parties that it was in disagreement with.
"My colleagues and I want peace in Gaza," he said, stressing that he would not give up pursuing this goal.
Anwar also emphasized that the world cannot remain silent about the oppression faced by Palestinians.
He clarified that the government fully supports any initiative that aids the liberation of Palestine and efforts to break the blockade at the Rafah crossing.
He added that he would meet with several non-governmental organization leaders next Tuesday to discuss detailed strategies for the second wave of humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza via land routes in Egypt. (end)
