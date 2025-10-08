403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Officer: Need For Greater Pan-Arab Coordination Against Terrorism
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- A representative of the State of Kuwait Ministry of Interior on Wednesday affirmed that combating terrorism and extremism warrants enhanced joint efforts and full coordination among the Arab states.
The State of Kuwait has spared no effort in strengthening joint Arab security, said Brigadier General Dabbous Mohammad Al-Dabbous, representative of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Inferior, as he chaired inaugural session of the 28th meeting of Arab officials tasked with fighting terrorism and radicalism.
These two phenomena constitute hard challenges to all states of the world including the Arab countries, said Brig. Gen. Al-Dabbous at start of the meeting, held at headquarters of the Secretariat General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council.
Lack of confidence, confrontation among diverse cultures, strifes, turbulences and insecurity have been exploited by terrorist organizations to promote radical thoughts in communities, he added.
Also addressing the session, the council's secretary general, Mohammad Koman, called for boosting Arab efforts in confronting extremism that leads to terrorism in line with the updated Arab strategy for combating the scourge (2022).
Targeting the financial assets supplied to terrorist organization has greatly undermine their ability to act, namely with respect of recruiting, arms possession or securing logistics, Koman pointed out.
He noted necessity to stay abreast of latest innovations for combating terrorism such as employment of the artificial intelligence.
In addition to Brig. Gen. Al-Dabbous, the Kuwaiti delegation partaking in the meeting includes Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Al-Amir and Major Mohammad Al-Osaimi. (end)
sbm
The State of Kuwait has spared no effort in strengthening joint Arab security, said Brigadier General Dabbous Mohammad Al-Dabbous, representative of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Inferior, as he chaired inaugural session of the 28th meeting of Arab officials tasked with fighting terrorism and radicalism.
These two phenomena constitute hard challenges to all states of the world including the Arab countries, said Brig. Gen. Al-Dabbous at start of the meeting, held at headquarters of the Secretariat General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council.
Lack of confidence, confrontation among diverse cultures, strifes, turbulences and insecurity have been exploited by terrorist organizations to promote radical thoughts in communities, he added.
Also addressing the session, the council's secretary general, Mohammad Koman, called for boosting Arab efforts in confronting extremism that leads to terrorism in line with the updated Arab strategy for combating the scourge (2022).
Targeting the financial assets supplied to terrorist organization has greatly undermine their ability to act, namely with respect of recruiting, arms possession or securing logistics, Koman pointed out.
He noted necessity to stay abreast of latest innovations for combating terrorism such as employment of the artificial intelligence.
In addition to Brig. Gen. Al-Dabbous, the Kuwaiti delegation partaking in the meeting includes Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Al-Amir and Major Mohammad Al-Osaimi. (end)
sbm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment