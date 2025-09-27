Construction Of Tunnels Begins On Barskoonbedel Road In Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev took part in the capsule-laying ceremony for the construction of tunnels on the Barskoon–Bedel highway in Issyk-Kul region, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

Construction of the Barskoon–Bedel road began on August 27 with the participation of President of the country Sadyr Japarov. The highway will lead to the Bedel checkpoint on the Kyrgyzstan–China border.

Under the project, two tunnels will be built at the Seok and Ashuu-Suu mountain passes. The tunnel at Seok will be 5,340 meters long, while the Ashuu-Suu tunnel will measure 3,840 meters. Both are set to become among the longest and most technically challenging tunnels in the country's history.

Torobaev emphasized that the works were launched on the direct instructions of President Zhaparov.

“President Sadyr Japarov has given a clear directive. Construction must proceed without delays, within the established timeframe, and in line with the highest quality standards,” he said.

The 150-kilometer Barskoon–Bedel road will also feature bridges, avalanche protection galleries, rockfall and mudflow barriers. Currently, 287 specialists and 162 units of construction machinery are engaged in the works, with four camps established for the workforce.

Torobaev inspected progress along the route and issued several instructions regarding timelines and construction quality.

The Barskoon–Bedel international highway is considered a key element in developing the country's transport connectivity. The new tunnels are expected to cut travel time, enhance road safety, and strengthen Kyrgyzstan's role as a regional transport and logistics hub.