Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China: Taiwan Link-Up With China A Non-Controversial Historic Reality


2025-10-08 03:05:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- China on Wednesday renewed its unwavering stance on Taiwan saying the country is an "inseparable part" of the Chinese territory.
This a "non-controversial historic and legal fact," said a statement released by the Taiwan affairs office, affiliated to the state council, reacting to remarks that had been made by the Taiwanese leader Lai Chin-te, saying that the two banks of the strait (the Formosa strait) do not belong to each other, and that Chinese drills "jeopardize regional stability and peace."
Lai described "the white as black," the statement said, clearly charging him with distorting the fact and accusing him of exaggeration and promoting "inaccurate information about Taiwan's independence" to mislead the public and the international community.
The official statement added that Lai, since taking office, has taken a separatist approach, inciting hostility against China and fomenting tension.
China will not soften its stance on the issue of "Taiwan's independence and will not allow the separatists to sell it," will maintain an unwavering will to "crush all separatists' practices and external intervention," it continued.
It warned the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan that the "reunification of China is a predominating trend that cannot be stopped and dependence on external powers to seek independence is doomed and any person who betrays his homeland will be brought to account." (end)
