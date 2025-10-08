Toronto Feral Cat Coalition: Volunteers Promote Humane Strategy To Manage Feral Cat Population

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ais being organized by the Toronto Feral Cat Coalition, whose local groups include Annex Cat Rescue, Community Cats Toronto, Animal Alliance of Canada, Toronto Street Cats, the Toronto Humane Society, Toronto Cat Rescue, and the City's Toronto Animal Services.

Thursday, October 16th marks Feral Cat Awareness Day, and a volunteer team of skilled trappers and drivers will help mark the day by descending en masse on the Driftwood area of Toronto. The area was chosen as it is known to have a high concentration of feral cats. The work begins in the early evening of October 15th, when trappers will meet at 4pm at the Jane/Finch Mall parking lot near Tim Horton's.

“The goal of the blitz is to humanely trap as many feral cats as possible and spay or neuter them in order to reduce the population,” says Bill Howes, Community Cats Toronto. The cats will then be transported to spay/neuter clinics run by Toronto Animal Services. One clinic will be held on October 16th at the TAS Toronto East shelter at 821 Progress Ave, the other will be in a mobile clinic, called the SNYP (Spay/Neuter Your Pet) truck, which will be stationed at the rear of the Feral Cat Recovery Centre on Progress Ave. At the clinics the cats will be given a health check, vaccinations, and will be spayed or neutered. The cats who undergo the sterilization surgery will receive care for one or two days post-surgery and will then be returned to the location from which they were trapped.

To observe Feral Cat Awareness Day, spay/neuter operations will also be offered at two SNYP (Spay Neuter Your Pets) truck events at the Jane/Finch Mall on October 14th and 15th. Pet owners from the M3N postal code area can pre-register for the surgery online at through Toronto Animal Services. There is no charge to the pet owner for this service provided that they live in the postal code area.

It has been estimated that one female feral cat, if not spayed, can result in as many as 30,000 cats over a seven-year period. Other estimates put the number even higher. Spay/neuter operations have been proven to be the most effective and humane way of reducing the population and improving the lives of feral cats.

For further information please contact:

Bill Howes, Community Cats Toronto - ... / 416 485-0175 or

Lia Liskaris, Animal Alliance of Canada - ... / 416 462-9541