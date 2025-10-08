“Elvis Duran And The Morning Show” Personalities Danielle Monaro And Medha Gandhi To Host The 2025 NAB Marconi Radio Awards At NAB Show New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DJ Scratch Returns as House DJ; Presenters Include Adimu Colón, Mark“Hawkeye” Louis, Deja“Deja Vu” Parker and Rachel Ryan

Washington, D.C., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced today that iHeartMedia's“Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” co-hosts Danielle Monaro and Medha Gandhi will host the 2025 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, taking place at The Edison Ballroom on Oct. 21, the evening before NAB Show New York kicks off. The event will once again feature DJ Scratch as house DJ, bringing his signature energy to radio's biggest night.

“Danielle and Gandhi represent everything that makes local radio special - personality, authenticity and a genuine connection with their audiences,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt.

“We are thrilled to have them lead this year's Marconi Radio Awards celebration honoring the broadcasters whose creativity and service continue to shape and strengthen communities across America. Their energy will help make this a night that truly reflects the vitality and future of our industry.”

Danielle Monaro is a longtime co-host of“Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.” Known for her“Danielle Report,” where she connects listeners to the latest in pop culture, Monaro also co-hosts“Elvis Duran's After Party” podcast on iHeartRadio. Working alongside Elvis Duran for more than 25 years, her infectious laugh and Bronx-born authenticity have made her one of the most recognizable voices in radio. In 2021, she was honored by the Alliance for Women in Media with a Gracie Award for her work in nationally syndicated commercial radio.

Medha Gandhi brings a global perspective and quick wit to“Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.” Known for her“3 Things You Need to Know” news updates, Gandhi also hosts her own podcast,“Sauce on the Side.” A great-great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, she has built a career grounded in curiosity, compassion and creativity. She recently completed a 2,500-mile“Off the Grid” cross-country trip that raised over $100,000 for Cookies for Kids' Cancer.

Returning for the fourth consecutive year, DJ Scratch will bring his legendary skills and showmanship to the 2025 Marconi stage. A two-time World Champion DJ and Grammy Award winner, Scratch's career spans more than three decades - from performing as the opening act for Run-D.M.C. and serving as the third member of EPMD to producing eight platinum albums and earning five Grammy nominations for his work with Busta Rhymes. The Brooklyn native has toured globally with Jay-Z and Beyoncé and was“knighted” Grandmaster DJ by DJ Kool Herc, the Father of Hip Hop.

Beyond the turntables, Scratch is the creator of ScratchVision, an online TV and radio network launched in 2009 that streams live shows featuring iconic DJs worldwide. His syndicated programs,“The DJ Scratch Show” on LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Radio (SiriusXM) and“ScratchVision Radio” on New York's 94.7 The Block, further cement his reputation as both an innovator and cultural icon in music.

This year's presenters include:



Adimu Colón (WDAS-FM, Pennsylvania)

Mark“Hawkeye” Louis (KSCS-FM, Dallas)

Deja“Deja Vu” Parker (WBLS-FM, New York) Rachel Ryan (KSCS-FM, Dallas)

Adimu Colón is an award-winning media executive, producer and philanthropist with more than two decades of experience in broadcasting and entertainment. He currently hosts“The Quiet Storm” on WDAS-FM in Philadelphia and serves as the signature voice for iHeartMedia's R&B brands across 24 U.S. markets. A two-time NAACP Image Award recipient and proud Hampton University graduate, Adimu has been recognized nationally for his community work and leadership in media. His rich, distinctive voice and dedication to culture continue to make him one of the most influential figures in R&B radio.

Mark“Hawkeye” Louis has been the morning show host on KSCS Radio in Dallas since 1988. A respected figure in broadcasting, he is a member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame and was nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2025. Known for his dedication both on and off the air, Mark received the industry's Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award for outstanding community service. Alongside co-host Michelle Rodriguez, he has earned four Marconi Award nominations.

Deja“Deja Vu” Parker returns as a presenter for the 2025 ceremony. A beloved personality on WBLS 107.5 FM in New York City, she brings a unique blend of humor, insight and inspiration to listeners every day. Beyond radio, Deja Vu is known for her motivational speaking, philanthropic work and commitment to empowering women through her“Deja Vu Speaks” platform. Her passion for community service and her ability to connect with audiences have made her one of urban radio's most recognizable and respected voices.

Rachel Ryan is a nationally recognized radio personality who currently hosts the midday shows on New Country 96.3 in Dallas and New Country 101.5 in Atlanta, as well as mornings on 99.1 KXKC in Lafayette, La. In 2024, she made history as the Marconi Award winner for Major Market Personality of the Year, becoming the first female country radio personality ever to receive the honor. A passionate advocate for animal welfare, Rachel works closely with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas and is known for her energetic, authentic connection with listeners across markets.

Established in 1989 and named for inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards recognize overall excellence and performance in radio. Winners are honored across multiple categories, including station and personality of the year, format excellence and community service.

Visit nab/marconis for event information and for tickets. Photos of the 2025 Marconi Awards hosts, presenters and DJ Scratch, along with photos from the 2024 awards ceremony, are available for media use on NAB Show New York's press resources page .

About NAB Show New York

NAB Show New York is held at the epicenter of live media, entertainment and brand storytelling for content creators and media production experts. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters taking place on Oct. 22–23, 2025, at the Javits Center, NAB Show New York is the premier East Coast event for anyone creating content for social media, live streaming, broadcast, film or user-generated content. NAB Show New York is the ultimate destination for storytellers delivering the tools, technologies, resources and connections to amplify your message and elevate your craft. Learn more at .

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs. Through advocacy, education, and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses, and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Matt Raymond National Association of Broadcasters 202-429-4194 ...