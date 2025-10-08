India Needs Strong Farm-To-Factory Strategy To Boost Cotton Exports: CITI Report
The knowledge paper, titled“Cotton 2040: Technology, Climate and Competitiveness,” highlights the urgent need to promote high-quality cotton cultivation using certified seeds, sustainable farming practices, and advanced traceability systems.
The report also suggests implementing global certifications to ensure Indian cotton meets international standards in quality, sustainability, and ethical sourcing.
CITI emphasised that collaboration among farmers, industry players, and policymakers is essential to make India's textile exports globally competitive.
With cotton production facing challenges due to climate change and fluctuating demand, the report calls for a unified approach supported by strong policies, investment, and technology transfer.
The study further recommends that the government promote organic, fair-trade, and circular farming models to help Indian farmers access premium global markets, where sustainably produced cotton can fetch 20–30% higher prices.
Additionally, it urges reforms in procurement and price stabilisation systems to ensure fair compensation for farmers and reduce dependence on intermediaries.
The paper also highlights the importance of encouraging industry-led innovation in smart textiles and organic blends.
With India's technical textiles market projected to grow to USD 40–USD 50 billion by 2025, integrating sustainability and technology across the value chain could significantly enhance India's position as a leading global textile exporter.
(KNN Bureau)
