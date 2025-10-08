Em Client's Mobile App Generally Available With AI-Assisted Productivity Suite For Ios And Android

(BUSINESS WIRE )--eM Client , the modern email client built for smarter productivity, announced that the features of its mobile app for iOS and Android are now generally available. The release brings the company's full productivity suite to mobile devices, combining email, calendar, contacts, tasks and notes in one seamless experience. The app also introduces built-in AI assistance to help users compose emails and replies faster, making everyday communication more efficient.

“With eM Client Mobile, people can finally stop juggling multiple apps just to stay organized,” said Michal Bürger, CEO of eM Client.“Everything is in one place, and AI makes it faster than ever to communicate and stay productive on the go. We've designed this app to give people the same powerful experience users trust on desktop, now optimized for mobile devices.”

Everything You Need, All in One App

With this launch, eM Client brings together its most-requested tools and enhancements in one mobile experience. Users will now benefit from:

Productivity Essentials : Manage calendars, contacts, tasks and notes alongside email in one integrated app. Calendar features include multiple views plus real-time notifications to stay on top of meetings.