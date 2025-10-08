Consertus Launches Global Digital, Advisory, And Delivery Firm To Transform Capital Project Execution

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Consertus, Inc., backed by Round Table Capital (RTC) Partners, today announces the official launch of a global capital program management and advisory firm that seamlessly integrates digital innovation, expert consulting, and full project delivery services.

With more than $300 billion in active capital projects under management , Consertus supports over 400 clients across 37 U.S. states , Puerto Rico , and international markets including Saudi Arabia , the UAE , the UK , India , and Latin America . Powered by a team of more than 800 professionals , Consertus delivers transformative results for complex capital programs around the world.

“We're building a new kind of firm, one that moves beyond outdated models,” said Roy Block, CEO of Consertus .“By combining modern technology, expert advisory, and seamless delivery within an integrated structure, we're delivering outcomes clients once thought impossible: on time, on budget, and with greater value. Most importantly, we're using technology to empower our people, eliminating routine tasks so they can focus on root causes, proactive solutions, and helping clients achieve their most critical goals, all while fostering a truly modern work experience.”

Driving Impact Across Sectors and Geographies

Spanning a diverse range of sectors, Consertus' portfolio includes:



Building new infrastructure for a major North American transit agency.

Managing a multi-year capital improvement program to modernize and expand a major U.S. airport, including integrated oversight, controls, compliance, and auditing.

Implementing a project management information system for one of the largest airports in the Middle East, that will service 120 million passengers annually.

Revitalizing aging water facilities for a leading U.S. metropolitan water department.

Developing data standards framework and deploying digital space management tools for a top healthcare system, enhancing visibility and control of hospital space, assets, and maintenance operations.

Providing program management and project controls for the replacement of wood utility poles with steel for a major energy and utilities provider in the U.S. Midwest. Supporting K–12 and higher education institutions with planning and delivery services that ensure resilient, efficient learning environments.

Built Through Industry-Leading Integration

Consertus has grown rapidly through the acquisition and integration of 10 leading consulting firms: Acumenian , specializing in advisory, technology, and analytics; Anchor Enterprises , providing executive program management and advisory services; Cotter Consulting , offering program, project, and construction management services; CPM , the largest locally based program, project and construction management consulting firm in Puerto Rico; Enstoa , a digital innovator delivering systems implementation and AI solutions to optimize workflows in the built environment; KKCS , a full-service program controls and project management firm; OAC Services , focused on design and construction management; Saybrook Associates , offering program management and project controls solutions; Waycode , providing software engineering and digital solutions tailored to the built environment; and The Wells Partnership , which specializes in integrated project delivery consulting services.

“Enstoa has always pushed boundaries, starting with integrated data and analytics platforms,” said Jordan Cram, former CEO of Enstoa .“Consertus is poised to shape the future of the industry through generative and agentic AI methods, and we're proud to be part of the team bringing that vision to life.”

About Consertus

Consertus delivers innovative digital, advisory, and delivery solutions that power successful capital programs worldwide. With more than 800 professionals across the U.S., Puerto Rico, the U.K., Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and India, Consertus serves clients in transportation, healthcare, energy, utilities, government, and manufacturing, helping them achieve their most critical strategic goals.

Learn more at and follow Consertus on LinkedIn .

About RTC Partners

RTC Partners is a growth-focused, entrepreneurial investment firm committed to long-term value creation. RTC builds exceptional businesses in the professional and business services industries by partnering with strong management teams. With a focus on human capital and a thoughtful approach to both organic and inorganic growth, RTC enables organizations to unlock their next stage of success. RTC is actively seeking new platform and add-on acquisition opportunities.

Learn more at .

Interested in joining our growing team?

Visit: Careers at Consertus

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink