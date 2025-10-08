403
EURUSD Forecast Today 08/10: Euro Continues To See Sellers
- The euro has plunged a bit during the early hours here on Tuesday as the US dollar continues to strengthen. Quite frankly, the US dollar just won't roll over and die like everybody said it was going to do. And now we find ourselves at the uptrend line. The uptrend line, of course, has been in effect since the middle of April, so it matter at this point, and we are below the 50-day EMA. Now keep in mind that during the Monday session, we made this exact same move only to bounce and form a hammer. If we break down below this uptrend line, then I think we've got a shot at running to the 1.16 level. The 1.16 level being broken to the downside opens up quite a bit of selling pressure, perhaps down to the 1.14 area where I would anticipate seeing the 200 day EMA come in and offer some noise. All things being equal.
