Swiss Government Updates S Status Rules For Ukrainian Refugees

Deutsch de Status S für Ukraine-Flüchtlinge hängt neu von Herkunftsregion ab Original Read more: Status S für Ukraine-Flüchtlinge hängt neu von Herkunftsregion a

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss government has agreed that the protection status S for refugees from Ukraine will not be cancelled until the beginning of March 2027 at the earliest. However, applicants will now be treated differently depending on their region of origin when protection status is granted. This content was published on October 8, 2025 - 13:27 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In doing so, the government wants to fulfil a demand from Parliament. When granting temporary protection, parliament demanded that a distinction be made between regions of Ukraine to which return is considered reasonable or unreasonable.

Currently, a return to the regions of Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Transcarpathia, Ivano Frankivsk and Chernivtsi is considered reasonable, the government has now written.

According to the government, S Status will now be limited to people whose last place of residence is in one of the Ukrainian regions occupied by Russian troops or combat zones.

This new rule will apply from November 1. Those who have already been granted S status are not affected by this restriction.

People from Ukraine who no longer receive S status under the new rules can apply for asylum. The government intends to continue S protection status until March 4, 2027. It has also extended support for refugees with S status.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

External Content Related Stories Popular Stories Ne

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .