Swiss Army To Boost Domestic Space Research

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The federal government decided on Wednesday that the Swiss Armed Forces will have a“Space” centre of excellence starting January 1, 2026. The expenditure ceiling has been set at CHF850 million ($1.06 million). This content was published on October 8, 2025 - 14:14 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Orbiting space is playing an increasingly important role in military operations and civil applications. In recent years, commercial and state players have increasingly relied on satellite technologies.“The war in Ukraine shows that space-based communication, reconnaissance and navigation have become decisive factors,” writes the government in a press release.

The removal or technical failure of these systems can have serious consequences. For the time being, the Swiss Armed Forces depend exclusively on foreign suppliers and supranational organisations in these areas, which threatens their autonomy and ability to act, according to the government.

Switzerland has had a space policy since 2023. It has now adopted a general concept that lays the foundations for greater use of space applications, reduces dependence on third countries and enables targeted cooperation with international partners.

