Jordan Launches Bidding Process To Operate BRT
According to the ministry, details about the project will be provided to companies that submit a Request for Qualification (RFQ). To do so, a fee of JOD 1,000 (equivalent to USd 1,408) must be paid. The deadline for submitting proposals is November 6.
Known as BRT, an acronym for bus rapid transit, these systems are popularly referred to as“surface metros.” In a BRT system, buses operate separately from regular traffic, carry large numbers of passengers, and collect fares at stations or boarding platforms, which ensures greater efficiency and speed.
According to the MoIN, the tender refers to the first phase of the BRT between Amman and Zarqa. The winning company will operate the system under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, in which, broadly speaking, the selected company installs and runs the system for a set period in exchange for compensation through fare revenues. More information can be obtained via email at ...
