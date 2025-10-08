MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Jordan's Ministry of Investment (MoIN ) has opened a tender for private companies interested in operating a BRT system between the capital, Amman, and the neighboring city of Zarqa. The project divides the tender into two parts: one for the fare collection system and another for the operation of the bus network. Each company may only bid for one of these options.

According to the ministry, details about the project will be provided to companies that submit a Request for Qualification (RFQ). To do so, a fee of JOD 1,000 (equivalent to USd 1,408) must be paid. The deadline for submitting proposals is November 6.

Known as BRT, an acronym for bus rapid transit, these systems are popularly referred to as“surface metros.” In a BRT system, buses operate separately from regular traffic, carry large numbers of passengers, and collect fares at stations or boarding platforms, which ensures greater efficiency and speed.

According to the MoIN, the tender refers to the first phase of the BRT between Amman and Zarqa. The winning company will operate the system under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, in which, broadly speaking, the selected company installs and runs the system for a set period in exchange for compensation through fare revenues. More information can be obtained via email at ...

Read more:

Brazil's firms opened doors for business in Jordan

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Jordan Tourism Board

The post Jordan launches bidding process to operate BRT appeared first on ANBA News Agency .