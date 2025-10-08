

EQS-Media / 08.10.2025 / 15:20 CET/CEST

FUCHS takes over its long-standing Swiss distribution partner ASEOL SUISSE AG and further expands market presence Mannheim/Germany, October 8, 2025 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, is acquiring its long-standing distribution partner ASEOL SUISSE AG. The company will be merged with the existing subsidiary FUCHS SWISS LUBRICANTS AG in the course of 2025. The activities of the Swiss subsidiary of the LUBCON Group, which was acquired in 2024, and the lubricant specialist STRUB & Co. AG, which was also acquired in 2024, were merged into FUCHS SWISS LUBRICANTS AG in June 2025. The company employs around 40 people and serves the traditional metalworking industry, as well as other market segments such as medical technology, the automotive industry, and the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries. The headquarters remain in Reiden in the canton of Lucerne and also serve as a development and production site. With the latest transaction, FUCHS intends to further expand its presence in the Swiss market and realize its growth plans here. The signing of the purchase agreement and the transfer of ownership took place on October 7, 2025. "The acquisition of ASEOL, a lubricants expert in the industrial sector with a high level of competence, will enable us to bundle all Swiss activities under one roof, benefit from synergy effects and strengthen our proximity to customers," explained Dr. Mario Gehrlein, Managing Director of FUCHS SWISS LUBRICANTS AG. "With the planned integration of the largest long-standing Swiss FUCHS sales partner into FUCHS SWISS LUBRICANTS AG, we are creating a uniform market presence and are able to offer our customers and partners a comprehensive product and service portfolio for a wide range of industries from a single source."

FUCHS SE

Public Relations

Einsteinstraße 11

68169 Mannheim

Telefon +49 621 3802-1104

E-Mail: ... The following information can be accessed via the Internet: Image and video material:

About FUCHS Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,800 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner. In 2024, the high-tech company generated revenue of EUR 3.5 billion with 42 production sites and 71 operating companies.

End of Media Release

Issuer: FUCHS SE

Key word(s): Enterprise 08.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

