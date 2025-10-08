MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Frost RadarTM Positions 8 Top Growth & Innovation Leaders in Managed SD-WAN Services in North America

SAN ANTONIO, October 8, 2025 – The North American Managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market is entering a new phase of accelerated innovation and growth, fueled by the convergence of networking and security, AI-driven management platforms, and the increasing complexity of hybrid and multicloud environments. As enterprises modernize digital infrastructure, managed SD-WAN has evolved from a connectivity solution to a strategic enabler of secure, agile, and cloud-centric operations.

Frost & Sullivan finds that 92% of North American organizations now prefer managed or co-managed SD-WAN , citing benefits such as streamlined operations, service-level agreements (SLAs), and faster issue resolution. Providers are responding by embedding AI, automation, and analytics into unified platforms that consolidate network, security, and observability capabilities under a single pane of glass.

The market's expansion is being driven by strong enterprise demand for network simplification and hybrid connectivity. Frost & Sullivan's research shows 20.3% growth in managed SD-WAN sites in 2024 , supported by increasing IT budgets – 69% of North American organizations reported higher network investments, with nearly 90% boosting spend by more than 11%.

Competitive Landscape and Market Dynamics

The North American market is shaped by a diverse mix of network service providers (NSPs) and managed service providers (MSPs), each leveraging differentiated approaches to platform design, automation, and cloud integration. Leading NSPs, such as AT&T Business, Verizon Business, Lumen, Comcast Business, and Spectrum Business, are investing heavily in infrastructure modernization and SSE integration. MSPs such as GTT and Hughes Network Systems are advancing global reach and hybrid connectivity, while infrastructure innovators like Zayo are redefining edge performance through fiber and AI-enabled automation.

“Managed SD-WAN has become the backbone of enterprise transformation – the foundation upon which secure access, observability, and multicloud orchestration are built,” said Stephen Thomas, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan .“Providers that unify networking and security under platform-centric delivery models and leverage AI for proactive operations will shape the competitive landscape over the next decade.”

Growth Opportunities and Strategic Shifts

Frost & Sullivan identifies several major growth opportunities in the evolving SD-WWAN market:



AI-Driven Service Platforms: Unified, API-first environments offering predictive insights, automation, and adaptive security.

SSE Integration: Seamless convergence of SD-WAN with Secure Service Edge (SSE) capabilities to ensure end-to-end protection.

Quantum-Resilient Infrastructure: Early investments in post-quantum cryptography and zero-trust architectures for data assurance. Digital Marketplaces and NaaS Models: Platform-based delivery enabling configure–price–quote (CPQ) automation and consumption-based networking.

Top Growth & Innovation Leaders

The Frost RadarTM: Managed SD-WAN in North America, 2025 recognizes eight leading companies setting the benchmark for growth and innovation: AT&T Business, Comcast Business, GTT, Hughes Network Systems, Lumen, Spectrum Business, Verizon Business, and Zayo .

Each of these companies has demonstrated excellence in aligning platform innovation, customer experience, and ecosystem partnerships to deliver secure, intelligent, and scalable SD-WAN solutions across industries.

“As enterprises increasingly prioritize agility and cloud-native operations, managed SD-WAN providers are evolving into strategic digital infrastructure partners,” added Thomas.“Their ability to deliver simplicity, visibility, and security in a multicloud world will determine leadership in the decade ahead.”

