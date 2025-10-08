Ainewsbreaks Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) To Acquire AI Partnerships Corp., Advancing Vision For Canada's First AI Affiliate Marketplace

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Railtown AI Technologies (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) , a leader in Canadian-built artificial intelligence solutions, announced that it has entered into an amalgamation agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of AI Partnerships Corp. (AIP) through a three-cornered amalgamation, making AIP a wholly owned subsidiary of Railtown. The transaction involves the issuance of 40 million shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per share, plus 10 million performance shares tied to recurring revenue milestones. The acquisition supports Railtown's goal of developing a first-of-its-kind AI affiliate marketplace designed to connect Canada's AI ecosystem to secure, sovereign computing infrastructure. Following the transaction, Railtown will also benefit from AIP's memorandum of understanding with DIGITAL, a national organization that links technology builders and buyers to accelerate commercialization.“Partnering with DIGITAL will empower Railtown and AIP affiliates to tap into a world-class network of innovators and ecosystem leaders,” said Tom Corr, CEO of AIP.

About Railtown

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. is dedicated to transforming the way agentic software is built, deployed, and scaled. Through its intelligent AI frameworks and observability solutions, Railtown believes it empowers companies and developers to quickly build and deploy agentic solutions while simultaneously providing observability into agent health, reliability and performance.

