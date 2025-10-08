Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Izotropic Corp. (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) Expands Commercialization Strategy With $375K Financing, Investor Awareness Agreements, And Breakthrough Personalized Radiation Dose Breast CT


2025-10-08 02:03:11
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
  • Izotropic Corp. marks a significant milestone in breast imaging with its patent-pending personalized radiation dose feature with the IzoView Breast CT system
  • Recently, the company secured a $375,000 non-brokered private placement to help with core operations in addition to engaging new PR partners for improved investor communications
  • With projections for global breast imaging expected to hit $8.69 billion by 2030, the company is poised to strategically dominate the market

Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) , a leading medical device firm in the field of breast cancer imaging solutions, is speeding up its efforts towards commercializing its innovations. Izotropic recently made public significant progress in its IzoView Breast CT system, a feature designed to give patients a customized radiation dose ideal for their composition and breast sizes (ibn/N83Cp ).

The system calculates personalized dosage for each patient using a patent-pending dosing system that is embedded in a radiation-free optical pre-scan. With this unique innovation, workflow is improved, manual dose selection is eliminated, and patient safety is prioritized. Combined with IzoView's...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to IZOZF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/IZOZF

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA

415.949.5050 Office
[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN

MENAFN08102025000224011066ID1110168823

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search