Izotropic Corp. (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) Expands Commercialization Strategy With $375K Financing, Investor Awareness Agreements, And Breakthrough Personalized Radiation Dose Breast CT



Izotropic Corp. marks a significant milestone in breast imaging with its patent-pending personalized radiation dose feature with the IzoView Breast CT system

Recently, the company secured a $375,000 non-brokered private placement to help with core operations in addition to engaging new PR partners for improved investor communications With projections for global breast imaging expected to hit $8.69 billion by 2030, the company is poised to strategically dominate the market

Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) , a leading medical device firm in the field of breast cancer imaging solutions, is speeding up its efforts towards commercializing its innovations. Izotropic recently made public significant progress in its IzoView Breast CT system, a feature designed to give patients a customized radiation dose ideal for their composition and breast sizes (ibn/N83Cp ).

The system calculates personalized dosage for each patient using a patent-pending dosing system that is embedded in a radiation-free optical pre-scan. With this unique innovation, workflow is improved, manual dose selection is eliminated, and patient safety is prioritized. Combined with IzoView's...

