Optimumbank Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) Posts $3.6M Q2 Earnings, Surpasses $1Bn In Assets, Will Showcase Achievements At National Conferences



OptimumBank's Q2 2025 earnings reached $3.6 million, with deposits growing at a double-digit annualized pace.

The Bank now proudly exceeds $1 billion in total assets.

Chairman Moishe Gubin to present third-quarter highlights at the LD Micro Main Event XIX in San Diego, October 19-21.

OptimumBank will sponsor and attend the Jewish National Fund Global Conference in Hollywood, Florida, October 23-26. The Bank recently sponsored the 2025 Brokers Expo in New York, underscoring outreach to small businesses.

OptimumBank Holdings (NYSE American: OPHC) , a bank holding company that owns 100% of community bank OptimumBank, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is stepping onto the national stage in October with scheduled appearances at two high-profile conferences. The engagements highlight OptimumBank's strategy of building visibility among investors, business leaders, and community stakeholders, while reinforcing its recent financial progress ( ).

Founded in 2000, OptimumBank has gradually expanded its reach as a community-focused financial institution, and is currently one of the few Florida-based community banks regularly featured on national investor stages. The Bank's participation in a diverse slate of events suggests a concerted effort to...

