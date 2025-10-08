Medtronic Delivers On FY25 Sustainability Targets And Charts Path To 2030

MENAFN - 3BL) October 8, 2025 /3BL/ - Medtronic plc, a global healthcare technology leader, has released its fiscal year 2025 (FY25) Impact Report,“Unlocking the future of health,” detailing progress toward its impact goals. A landmark year for the company's impact journey, Medtronic not only achieved but also exceeded its Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity target in FY25, reducing emissions by 60% versus a 50% target. This was made possible, in part, through sourcing 50% of energy from renewable and alternative sources.

“For over 75 years, we have been driven by a pioneering spirit; that same spirit continues to shape our future,” said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and CEO.“It's what pushes us to improve people's health through cutting-edge innovations. It's also what motivates us to minimize our environmental footprint and support the employees and partners that make our business possible.”

The Medtronic FY25 Impact Report details the following notable achievements:

Patients: Driving innovation to improve health outcomes and expand access

Reinforcing its commitment to put patients first and elevate standards of care, Medtronic seeks to transform patient experiences by making them more personalized, connected, and accessible. In FY25, the company:



Expanded access and affordability by serving more than 79 million patients, raising the goal to serve 82 million patients in FY26.

Exceeded product quality goal by implementing key design changes in selected products and maintaining a focus on product safety, which resulted in a 34% reduction in aggregate product complaints in FY25, surpassing our goal of 10%.

Advanced product innovation , surpassing its commitment to flow 20% of revenue from new products and therapies1 to R&D innovation.

Alleviated the healthcare practitioner shortfall , training over 1.15 million healthcare professionals over the past three years to support better patient outcomes, toward a goal of 1.2 million by FY26. Improved outcomes through more inclusive solutions . To address disparities in pulse oximetry readings, which can overestimate oxygen levels in patients with darker skin, Medtronic opened a clinical physiology lab in Denver, completed four premarket trials, and educated 17,000 clinicians on how skin pigmentation affects readings.

People: Breaking down barriers for our employees and communities

Medtronic strives to support employee health, well-being, and growth while improving the lives of people in local communities. In FY25, the company:



Inspired future generations with the launch of Medtronic Spark, a global ten-year initiative to get one million students from low-income households into health tech careers, helping address emerging industry talent shortages.

Built a more inclusive supplier network , supporting 17,476 jobs in FY25 through small and diverse supplier spend and delivering $2.2 billion in total economic impact.2 Supported lasting community impact with a $103 million FY25 contribution from Medtronic and Medtronic Foundation through cash contributions and grants, product donations, and employee volunteering and giving.

Planet: Reducing the impact of products and operations

Medtronic is committed to reducing emissions, responsibly using resources, and innovating products for a smaller environmental footprint. In FY25, the company:



Continued pursuing science-based climate goals with an ongoing aim to achieve net carbon neutrality in its own operations by FY30 and net zero by 2045. In FY25, the company's near-term goals were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirming their strategic alignment with climate science.

Achieved target of 20% energy intensity reduction and set a new FY30 target of a 35% reduction versus a FY20 baseline.

Exceeded targets to reduce waste intensity and water use, reaching 21% and 19% reductions respectively, and is now raising its ambitions with FY30 targets of a 40% decrease for waste intensity and a 30% decrease for water use (versus FY20).

Surpassed packaging weight reduction goal , achieving a 48% reduction in packaging weight for four high-volume product families, significantly beyond its 25% aim, and is now targeting a 25% weight reduction for another 20 high-volume products by FY30. Delivered a trusted quality, circular product - the NellcorTM pulse oximetry solution - which offers a recycling and reprocessing program. In FY25, Medtronic provided this program to over 1,000 U.S. hospitals, diverting over 474,000 pounds from landfill and producing approximately four million reprocessed sensors.

Standards and framework alignment

The Medtronic 2025 Impact Report reflects the company's key impact topics in alignment with leading reporting frameworks and standards, including the Global Sustainability Standards Board's (GSSB) Global Reporting Initiative (GRI); the International Sustainability Standards Board's (ISSB) Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards; the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD); and the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit and follow on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Jane Di Leo

Public Relations

...

Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626