Enmity Between Rival Families Resolved In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): An enmity between two families in Ajristan district of southern Ghazni province has been resolved through mediation of local officials, religious scholars and tribal elders.

Governor's spokesman Maulvi Izzatullah Saeedi told Pajhwok AfghanNews that the dispute, which had erupted between two families in the Usmankhel village of the district due to domestic disagreements, was resolved through a jirga (traditional council) involving tribal elders and religious scholars.

He added:“This enmity between the families of Allah Noor and Mohammad Dawood had persisted for several months following the killing of one individual. Fortunately, it has now ended in the spirit of brotherhood and peaceful coexistence.”

According to him, the feud had caused problems among both families and other residents of the village, but after the reconciliation, both sides embraced each other and agreed to live peacefully together.

At the same time, both families expressed regret over their past actions and pledged to prevent any further conflicts, saying that visits and relations between their families would continue.

Mohammad Dawood, a member of one of the reconciled families, expressed satisfaction over the peace agreement and said:“Thanks to the mediation of officials and the sincere efforts of tribal elders, we have successfully put an end to our enmity. There are no longer any disputes between us, and we will now live together in an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood.”

He added that it was never too late to end hostilities and that nothing was as valuable as peace and reconciliation.

Several other long-standing disputes in Ghazni province have also been resolved through the efforts of local officials, tribal elders, and religious scholars.

kk/ma