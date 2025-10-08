Joint Meetings On With Turkmen Delegation On Major Power Projects
- Jihad substation and several other large-scale energy schemes.
DABS wrote on its X handle that the firm's leadership held a joint meeting on Tuesday with Turkmenistan ambassador in Kabul Khwaja Awadov and Murad Artikov, Turkmenistan's general official for Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power projects - and the accompanying delegation to discuss electricity purchase and transmission projects.
At the start of the meeting, DABS Chief Operating Officer Eng. Safiullah Ahmadzai praised Turkmenistan's cooperation in Afghanistan's power sector, saying that the ongoing partnership would bring about further progress.
According to DABS, Murad Artikov, Turkmenistan's general official for the TAP power projects, appreciated the recent joint efforts, achievements and ongoing developments in electricity transmission and grid expansion, as well as plans for extending power to new areas in the future.The power utility added that the meeting covered discussions on the TAP project, the 220-kilovolt transmission line to Herat's Noor
- Jihad substation, projects for supplying stable power to unconnected areas such as Bala Murghab district of Badghis and border districts of Faryab province, electricity needs in remote regions, the costs of substations and power networks, collected technical assessment data and several other related topics.
According to DABS, the meetings were scheduled to continue for the next two days, during which comprehensive discussions will take place on technical aspects, concluding with the signing of a joint protocol.
kk/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment