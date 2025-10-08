Joint Meetings On With Turkmen Delegation On Major Power Projects

DABS wrote on its X handle that the firm's leadership held a joint meeting on Tuesday with Turkmenistan ambassador in Kabul Khwaja Awadov and Murad Artikov, Turkmenistan's general official for Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power projects - and the accompanying delegation to discuss electricity purchase and transmission projects.

At the start of the meeting, DABS Chief Operating Officer Eng. Safiullah Ahmadzai praised Turkmenistan's cooperation in Afghanistan's power sector, saying that the ongoing partnership would bring about further progress.

According to DABS, Murad Artikov, Turkmenistan's general official for the TAP power projects, appreciated the recent joint efforts, achievements and ongoing developments in electricity transmission and grid expansion, as well as plans for extending power to new areas in the future.