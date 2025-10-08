Coingape Launches Block Of Fame Magazine At TOKEN2049, Celebrating Web3 Visionaries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Singapore , Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era dominated by screens and algorithms, CoinGape has taken a bold step to bring back the tactile power of print with the launch of its new monthly magazine, unveiled at, Asia's largest crypto event.







The debut edition celebrates the visionaries shaping Web3, featuring Charles Hoskinson, Sandeep Nailwal, and Yat Siu on the cover, alongside in-depth interviews, thought-provoking essays, and sharp analyses of the trends redefining blockchain, AI, and digital assets. Over 30,000 printed copies were distributed across Singapore and directly to TOKEN2049 attendees through the event's official welcome kits.

The first edition featured prominent growth stories from leading Web3 partners - including Polygon Labs, Input Output, Cardano, ivault AG, ChangeNow, AIXA Miner, FYEnergy, Zaminer, and Offchain Labs. Following the success of Block Of Fame, CoinGape has announced plans to drop special magazine editions in collaboration with Binance Blockchain Week and BTC Mena, scheduled in December 2025.

The debut issue of Block of Fame features Charles Hoskinson's revelation about entering U.S. politics, Sandeep Nailwal's candid reflections on building Polygon, and deep dives into the Trump family's shift toward crypto , how Web3 firms aim for Nasdaq and S&P 500 , and the startups driving real innovation in 2025 , capturing the voices and visions shaping the future of Web3.

"Great initiative, love to see the printed media. Really nice to have served in hand and read," said one of the readers Ashwani Modi, Head of Ecosystem at Kaia Chain.

Pauline Shangett, CSO Change Now further complemented, calling it an "Awesome magazine, awesome spreads, eye candy. Much love!"

Exploring the leadership level narratives in the industry, the“Block Of Fame” besides the magazine involves a list of C-level targeted products including daily news focused 'Pulse' section, Research Report analysis, Opinion and weekly Interviews with web3 leadership.

Sunil Sharma, CEO of CoinGape Media, said,“With Block of Fame, we wanted to reimagine how crypto journalism can feel - tactile, collectible, and deeply human. In a world overflowing with tweets and threads, this magazine slows the conversation down, giving space to the voices that are building the future of the internet. The overwhelming response at TOKEN2049 reinforces that Web3 deserves premium storytelling.

CoinGape COO Abhinav Agarwal said,“The Magazine's editorial team has begun the deliberations on the next cover face of its next edition - taking inputs from their 25 million+ readers worldwide.”

In an industry where everything moves digitally, a printed crypto magazine can be an exciting initiative as it puts the narratives shaping the industry directly into the hands of the web3 community.

In addition to the print run, a digital copy of the magazine is available on the CoinGape website, and the issue is live on Magzter .



Digital issue:



About CoinGape

Founded in 2016 by a dedicated team of crypto enthusiasts, CoinGape was created to share valuable insights and knowledge about the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency.

Today, it is read and trusted by 25 million+ readers worldwide. Our passionate group of professionals brings extensive experience in crypto news and journalism, ensuring that our content is both informative and trustworthy.

