Opening The Door To AI: Parasol Alliance And Carevocacy Partner To Transform Resident Experience

EINPresswire/ -- Parasol Alliance, a strategic full-service technology partner exclusively partnering with senior living organizations, is proud to announce a new partnership with Carevocacy to pilot Apo AI , an innovative digital literacy and engagement tool, across three communities: Evergreen, Saint John’s on the Lake, and ClarkLindsey.

This pilot is a strategic expansion of Parasol Alliance’s Tech@Home service, which delivers personalized, on-site technology education and support for residents. By introducing Apo AI into this program, Parasol Alliance is advancing its mission to transform technology culture in senior living by equipping residents with the tools they need to build confidence, independence, and digital fluency.

The six-month pilot will include up to 150 residents across the three communities. Participants will engage with Apo AI via a simple SMS-based chatbot: no downloads, logins, or complex setup required. Residents can ask questions on topics ranging from telehealth and fraud protection to device setup and email. They will receive real-time answers in a friendly, accessible format.

“We’re excited to bring this technology directly to residents,” said James Peck, Resident Support Manager at Parasol Alliance. “Apo AI reflects our belief that innovation should be approachable. By integrating it into our Tech@Home service, we’re not only helping residents feel more confident, but we’re also aligning with each community’s strategic goals to foster long-term success.”

Key elements of the pilot include:

● Pre- and post-assessments to track digital literacy growth

● Real-time data collection to evaluate engagement, satisfaction, and outcomes

● Monthly check-ins and a comprehensive final report to assess long-term impact and scalability

“Apo AI is the first resident-focused AI product designed specifically for older adults living in senior communities,” said Stefano Selorio, Founder and CEO of Carevocacy. “In the spirit of this year’s Digital Inclusion Week theme, ‘Community-Driven Digital Futures,’ our partnership with Parasol Alliance shows what’s possible when innovation grows from within the community itself. By empowering residents to lead their own digital journeys, we’re building a future where technology feels human, inclusive, and accessible to everyone.”

At Parasol Alliance, empowering residents through technology is more than a service; it’s a strategy. This pilot demonstrates how innovation, when thoughtfully integrated, can enhance quality of life, streamline support, and drive meaningful change across the senior living ecosystem.

About Parasol Alliance Parasol Alliance is a full-service technology partner dedicated exclusively to the senior living industry. Founded by five nonprofit CCRCs, Parasol delivers strategic IT services, from 24/7 support to project execution, all under a flat-fee model. With a vision to transform technology culture in senior living, Parasol Alliance helps communities innovate, align technology with long-term goals, and deliver exceptional resident experiences. Learn more at .

About Carevocacy Carevocacy is dedicated to empowering older adults with digital literacy skills and innovative AI tools. Through Apo AI, Carevocacy bridges the gap between aging and technology, providing accessible solutions that enhance independence, engagement, and quality of life. To learn more visit .

