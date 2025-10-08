Bobby Deol Celebrates His 30-Year Journey In Bollywood With Underprivileged Kids

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Bobby Deol, who recently completed 30 years in the film industry, celebrated the milestone in a special way by spending an afternoon with underprivileged children.

The actor was welcomed with enthusiastic dance performances prepared by the children. The kids performed two patriotic songs, such as "Rang De Basanti Chola", and also surprised him with a performance of his popular track "Soldier Soldier" from the 1998 hit movie "Soldier".

The moment brought nostalgia for Deol, who applauded the children and encouraged them throughout. Speaking about the experience, Bobby said he felt very happy and blessed to meet the children and advised them to focus on educational discipline and hard work. One of the children shared, 'We performed in front of Bobby, sir, and he enjoyed it so much.'

He also gave us advice about studying sincerely. I, along with all of my friends, am extremely happy to meet him. The interaction became a memorable moment for both sides, with Deol highlighting the importance of perseverance and patience in achieving success. Talking about Bobby Deol's entry into the entertainment world, the actor marked his debut with the 1995 release Barsaat, opposite actress Twinkle Khanna. After Barsaat, Bobby went on to star in movies like“Gupt: The Hidden Truth”,“Kareeb”,“Soldier”,“Badal”,“Hum To Mohabbat Karega”,“Bichhoo”,“Ajnabee”,“Humraaz” and“Jhoom Barabar Jhoom”, to name a few.

After almost being bestowed with the superstar title, his career faced a downturn. However, he did taste a bit of success with his work in "Apne", "Yamla Pagla Deewana" and Housefull 4. But it was recently, when he made a roaring comeback with Class of '83, Aashram, Animal, Love Hostel and The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The actor, on account of his 3 decades in the industry, took to his social media, where he shared a video montage featuring all the posters of the film he featured in and added an interview where he spoke about how“Animal” changed his life.“30 years of many emotions on and off screen ... all made worthwhile by your love. That fire still burns, and I'm just getting started!” Bobby wrote in the caption.

The actor is all set to star in Anurag Kashyap's directorial“Bandar (Monkey In A Cage)” that was showcased at the Special Presentations section at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Anurag Kashyap,“Bandar” also features Saba Azad, Sanya Malhotra, and Sapna Pabbi in key roles. Looking forward, he has a slew of releases, such as the Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer“Alpha”. He also has the political action thriller film Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

The movie also stars Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.