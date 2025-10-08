Inside Ram Charan's Lavish Hyderabad Mansion That Reflects His Luxe Lifestyle [PHOTOS]

Discover the grandeur of Ram Charan's Hyderabad mansion, showcasing his luxurious lifestyle. Every corner of this elegant home highlights his taste for sophistication and the success he's achieved in the film industry.

Ram Charan, the RRR star and Chiranjeevi's son, boasts a net worth of Rs 1,370 crores and owns a stunning palace-like home worth Rs 30 crores in Hyderabad, reflecting his success and luxurious lifestyle.

Ram Charan's luxurious bungalow is located in the upscale Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, valued between Rs 35 to Rs 38 crores, showcasing his extravagant lifestyle and preference for one of the city's most prestigious neighborhoods.

Ram Charan's bungalow spans 25,000 square feet and features a spacious garden, perfect for family gatherings and parties, offering a luxurious and comfortable open space for memorable moments with loved ones.

Most of the interior decor in Ram Charan's house is imported, with exquisite furniture sourced from abroad. These luxurious international pieces add a unique charm and elegance, enhancing the overall grandeur of his stunning home.

Ram Charan's Hyderabad bungalow features a swimming pool, a personal gym, and a beautiful terrace garden, offering the perfect blend of luxury, fitness, and relaxation within his spacious and elegant home.

Ram Charan's home includes a dedicated gym and exercise area where he stays fit. Along with workouts, he practices yoga and asanas, emphasizing both physical strength and mental well-being in his daily routine.

Ram Charan's devotion is reflected in the large temple within his home. Every morning and evening, prayers are performed with deep reverence, highlighting his strong spiritual beliefs and commitment to faith.

Ram Charan's house offers stunning sunrise views, with special arrangements made to enjoy this daily spectacle. The design ensures the beauty of dawn can be savored comfortably from within his luxurious home.