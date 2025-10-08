Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapies Market To Hit $41.1B By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$28.5 billion
|Market size forecast
|$41.1 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 6.3% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Product Type, Cancer Type, Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Rest of the World
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru
|Market Drivers
|
Interesting fact:
- RA treatment is evolving toward precision and long-term disease control: The focus has shifted from simply managing symptoms to achieving minimal disease activity, reducing inflammation and pain, preventing joint damage, and slowing disease progression. This reflects a more advanced and patient-centered approach to care.
- Innovation and investment are fueling market growth: Biosimilars and JAK inhibitors are expanding treatment options and accessibility. At the same time, pharmaceutical companies are investing in cutting-edge research like gene therapy and personalized medicine to develop safer and more effective RA therapies.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The global market for therapies for rheumatoid arthritis was valued at $28.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $41.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% for the forecast period.
- The driving factors are the increasing aging population, biosimilars a cost-effective biologic alternative, and rising cases of rheumatoid arthritis.
- The restraining factors that hamper the RA market include loss of patent exclusivity, shortage of rheumatologists, and side effects of rheumatoid arthritis drugs. The opportunities in the market include technological advances in rheumatoid arthritis, increasing organic strategies among market players, and emerging JAK inhibitors.
- The market scope in this report is segmented into therapies, including NSAIDs, DMARDs, steroids/corticosteroids, biosimilars, and others. Based on sales channels, the market is segmented into over the counter (OTC) and prescription.
- NSAIDs currently dominate the market, but the use of biosimilars will show strong growth in the market for rheumatoid arthritis therapies.
- The North American market for therapies for rheumatoid arthritis was valued at $15.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $22.4 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
Market leaders include:
- ABBOTT ABBVIE INC. AMGEN INC. BAYER AG BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. GILEAD SCIENCES INC. GSK PLC. JOHNSON & JOHNSON LILLY PFIZER INC. SANOFI SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. VIATRIS INC .
