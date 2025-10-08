Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In The Institute Of Culinary Education Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute of Culinary Education (“the Institute”), a New York culinary school,recently announced a cybersecurity incident , which impacted the personal information of tens of thousands of individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person accessed the Institute's computer systems and obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) such as names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against the Institute related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from the Institute, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .

CONTACT Jerry Wells

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL ...

WEB lynchcarpenter

_______________________

1