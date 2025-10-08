UP: Scooter Explosion Injures Six In Kanpur's Mishri Bazar, Forensic Teams Begin Probe
The explosion was so powerful that both scooters were destroyed, and nearby shops suffered extensive damage.
Joint Police Commissioner Ashutosh Kumar told IANS that residents and shopkeepers heard a loud explosion, following which smoke and debris filled the area.
“Around 7:15 p.m., the sound of an explosion was heard. The SHO, who was on patrol nearby, rushed to the spot and found a few people injured. It appears that the explosion occurred inside two scooters,” Kumar said.
He added that the forensic team and bomb disposal squad were immediately called to the scene to determine the cause of the blast.
“The area has been cordoned off and officials have been informed. Some nearby shops were affected; toys and other goods were scattered, and the blast shattered glass windows and damaged false ceilings,” Kumar stated.
Six people sustained injuries, of which one woman suffered severe burns and is in a critical condition. All the victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals, and their condition is being closely monitored.
Police teams are scanning the debris and damaged scooters to check if any explosive material was involved.“Our teams are investigating. We are examining the remains to see if there was any explosive substance. Only after the forensic report will we be able to confirm the cause,” Kumar said.
The incident has raised concerns ahead of the festive season, as Mishri Bazar is a busy commercial area with several toy and decorative goods shops.
