LOS ANGELES, CA, October 8, 2025, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCI-Arc Announces 2025 Gala Honoring Andy Cohen, Diane Hoskins, and Thomas Heatherwick

SCI-Arc is proud to announce this year's Gala , raising vital funds for scholarships and celebrating the arrival of new Director and CEO Winka Dubbeldam. On November 7, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm , friends and supporters of SCI-Arc are invited to gather at Maguire Gardens at LA Central Library for a dynamic evening program that will shine a spotlight on some of today's most esteemed designers and architects, including honorees Diane Hoskins and Andy Cohen (Global Co-Chairs, Gensler), and Thomas Heatherwick (Founder and Design Director, Heatherwick Studio).

Guests will be invited to enjoy a cocktail reception beneath the iconic facade of the Central Library, followed by a sit-down awards dinner catered by Settecento . From 9:00pm to 11:00pm , the Gala will shift into an After-Party on the luminous Settecento patio, which will feature a curated exhibition of dynamic student work, a live DJ, specialty cocktails, late-night bites, and even more SCI-Arc surprises.

At a time when the cost of higher education stands as an insurmountable barrier to so many young people pursuing their professional dreams, SCI-Arc is growing its investment in scholarships to support the next generation of designers. In the current academic year, SCI-Arc is dedicating more than $8M in financial support for students-the highest scholarship investment in the school's 53-year history. More than 80% of SCI-Arc's student body is supported by scholarships, ensuring that creativity, skill, and dedication – not financial circumstance – determine a student's future.

The Awards Dinner will bring accomplished guests together to toast new leadership and honorees. To acknowledge their groundbreaking leadership, the Legacy Awards will be presented to Diane Hoskins, FAIA and Andy Cohen, FAIA, the Global Co-Chairs of Gensler. Since 2005, Diane and Andy have jointly guided the strategy and operations of the global practice known for its award-winning design innovation and research. Under their leadership, Gensler has grown into the world's most influential design firm, with 6,000 professionals serving clients in over 100 countries.

SCI-Arc is also thrilled to honor Thomas Heatherwick , Founder and Design Director of Heatherwick Studio , with this year's Visionary Award. Over the past 30 years, Thomas has designed soulful and extraordinary new city districts, cultural landmarks, and transport modes across the globe, including Google's first ground-up campuses in California and London, New York's Little Island, the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town, and The Hive in Singapore.

"This year's Gala marks a momentous new era for SCI-Arc. And it is a chance for LA's creative community to channel that momentum into life-changing scholarship support, ensuring that future designers are able to bring their visions to life," said Tom Strickler , Chairman of SCI-Arc's Board of Trustees.

About SCI-Arc

The Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc ) is a world-renowned center for innovation and forward-thinking in architecture, art, and design. Founded in 1972, SCI-Arc is dedicated to educating architects who will imagine and shape the future. Located in Los Angeles's Arts District, the school offers undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate programs that foster experimentation, critical inquiry, and new forms of design practice. Known for its progressive approach and global influence, SCI-Arc cultivates a diverse community of students and faculty engaged in expanding the boundaries of architecture through technology, theory, and creative research.

