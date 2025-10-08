NEQSOL Holding Recognized By Udemy Business And O'reilly Media For Excellence In Learning And AI Integration

EINPresswire/ -- NEQSOL Holding has been recognized with two international awards that reflect its consistent commitment to advancing corporate learning and digital transformation.

The holding was recognized as the winner of the Learning Excellence Award 2025 from Udemy Business in the category “Leading with Learning Science,” and also received the Silver Award 2025 from O’Reilly Media for “AI Integration Excellence.”

The award from Udemy Business highlights NEQSOL Holding’s success in applying learning science principles and embedding development into everyday work.

Through the NEQSOL Academy, an ecosystem that unites the corporate LMS, mobile app, and Udemy Business platform, learning has become personalized, multilingual, and seamlessly integrated into daily workflows. Today, over 90% of the holding’s employees actively engage in learning, 63% have been upskilled in AI, and the average course rating stands at 4.9 out of 5.

At the same time, O’Reilly Media’s award reflects NEQSOL’s strategic vision for 2025 to integrate artificial intelligence across all business functions and build the workforce capabilities of the future.

Through the AI Academy, developed in collaboration with O’Reilly, NEQSOL Holding launched nine specialized AI learning tracks for both technical and non-technical teams. Over the past year, learner engagement increased by 39%, content interaction grew by 16%, and AI became one of the top three most-learned skills across the organization.

“Each milestone inspires us to go further. These recognitions reaffirm our long-term vision — to build a resilient, innovative organization where technology empowers people and learning drives sustainable growth,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding.

“Behind every recognition stand people who learn, adapt, and grow together. Our focus is on nurturing a culture where continuous learning and curiosity turn strategy into everyday practice,” noted Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer at NEQSOL Holding.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in eleven countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors. The Group continues to invest in learning and talent development as part of its long-term business strategy, ensuring that knowledge and innovation remain at the heart of its sustainable growth.