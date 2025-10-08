KFSHRC Inks Agreement With Rady Institute For Genetic Screening Of Newborns

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre KFSHRC has signed a partnership with the Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine RCIGM in the United States to collaborate on implementing RCIGM's genome-based newborn screening platform enabling early detection of more than 500 treatable and preventable genetic diseases, helping protect children from serious complications and ensuring timely medical intervention.

The agreement was signed at KFSHRC's Riyadh headquarters, with Dr. Björn Zoëga, CEO of KFSHRC in Riyadh, and Professor Stephen Kingsmore, President and CEO of the Rady Children's Institute, representing their institutions, in the presence of senior leaders from both sides.

The collaboration covers key areas: collecting and analyzing genomic sequencing data for newborns, conducting joint clinical research to assess the benefits and cost-effectiveness of genetic screening, developing globally applicable protocols, and raising community awareness while training healthcare professionals in genetic testing.

This agreement represents a strategic step that strengthens KFSHRC's role in precision medicine and genetic testing, while opening avenues for collaboration with leading international research institutions to advance medical practice and scientific innovation.

This agreement represents a strategic step that strengthens KFSHRC's role in precision medicine and genetic testing, while opening avenues for collaboration with leading international research institutions to advance medical practice and scientific innovation.