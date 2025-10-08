Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Declaration Of Number Of Voting Rights


2025-10-08 11:46:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights

09/31/2025
 262,769,869 Theoretical number of voting rights1: 370,006,050


1 The theoretical voting rights include all voting rights, including double voting rights.

Attachment

  • PR voting rights_30 September

MENAFN08102025004107003653ID1110168435

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search