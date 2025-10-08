Chidambaram's Remark On 26/11 Gave BJP Ammo Ahead Of Bihar Polls: Rashid Alvi
“This opportunity was given to the Prime Minister by Chidambaram himself. That's why I had said earlier that his statement would give the BJP a political issue, especially before the Bihar elections,” Alvi told IANS.
Referring to Chidambaram's earlier remarks, he recalled,“Two or three months back, when a TV channel asked Chidambaram the same question, he replied that it was the government's modus operandi. I don't know why he said something different now, when the Bihar elections are approaching. Only Chidambaram sahib can answer this.”
Alvi further said,“When the then Home Minister himself says that the US and other countries pressured India not to retaliate after 26/11, it's clear this will become political. The BJP and the Prime Minister always look for such opportunities. Earlier, Chidambaram had given a reasonable answer, saying it was the collective decision of the government. Today, neither Pranab Mukherjee nor Manmohan Singh is alive - only Chidambaram can clarify why he made such a statement now.”
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Aqua Line of the Mumbai Metro, and other projects, accused the Congress of weakening India's fight against terrorism.
“A Congress leader, who was also the Home Minister, has said that a country stopped India's military retaliation after the 26/11 attacks. The Congress should clarify who stopped our response,” PM Modi said, adding that the UPA government (2004-2014) had“undermined the war on terror, for which the nation paid a heavy price.”
