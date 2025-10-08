Tailgate Spirits Releases Blue Lot Barrel Proof, A 6-Year, Single Barrel Bourbon At Full Cask Strength

EINPresswire/ -- Tailgate Spirits LLC is proud to announce the release of Blue Lot® Barrel Proof , a highly anticipated 6-Year Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Named after one of the most iconic tailgate spots in college football, the Blue Lot is more than pavement—it’s a pre-game tradition, a gathering of Mountaineer spirit, and a symbol of fan culture. Drawn straight from the cask—uncut, unfiltered, and uncompromising—this limited-edition expression is bottled at full strength and built for the biggest moments. Whether you’re a bourbon aficionado, a football fan, or both, this release is a must-have for your collection.

“Barrel Proof lets fans experience our bourbon at full strength and full flavor,” said Michael Greenblatt, Co-Founder of Tailgate Spirits LLC.

“It’s made for the moments that matter.”

The Blue Lot® Barrel Proof features the rare K13 mash bill (78% corn, 13% rye, 9% malted barley), offering a rich balance of sweetness and spice. Bottled at an estimated 127 proof, this cask-strength release reflects ideal aging conditions and Tailgate Spirits’ commitment to provenance-first bottling in West Virginia.

“Every barrel we pick has a distinct voice,” added Tim Kesecker, Co-Founder.

“What you taste in this bottle is authenticity and provenance—the way it was meant to be.”

________________________________________

Why This Bottle

• Barrel Proof, Never Watered Down: Bold, dense intensity straight from the cask

• The Rare K13 Recipe: A unique mash bill that balances sweet depth with rye spice

• True Single Barrel: Individually hand-numbered; no blends, no repeats

• One of a Kind: Game Day, Bottled.™

________________________________________

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

Style: Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Age: 6 Years

Proof (Est.): 127 (Varies by barrel)

Mash Bill: K13 — 78% Corn, 13% Rye, 9% Malted Barley

Distilled At: Green River Distilling Co. (DSP-KY-10), Owensboro, KY

Produced & Bottled: West Virginia

Character: Uncut, Unfiltered, Full Cask Strength

________________________________________

Tasting Notes – Straight from the Cask

• Nose: Rich caramel and dark brown sugar, layered with cinnamon stick and toasted oak

• Palate: Viscous and full-bodied; toffee pudding, dried apricot, and vanilla are met with bold rye spice

• Finish: Long and resonant, with notes of sweet tobacco, charred leather, dark cocoa, and lingering barrel spice

________________________________________

Availability & Pre-Order Details

• Pre-Orders Open: October 24, 2025

• Exclusively at: Flaviar

• Allocation: Extremely limited; pricing announced at launch

• Shipping: U.S. shipping to most states via Flaviar’s compliant network

• Events: Select fall tastings across West Virginia

________________________________________

Get It Before It’s Gone

Due to its single-barrel, limited-run nature, bottles are expected to sell out quickly. Join the official waitlist at Flaviar to secure priority access.

________________________________________

About Tailgate Spirits LLC

Tailgate Spirits LLC crafts provenance-first, premium spirits rooted in American sports culture. Created by fans, for fans, its portfolio includes the acclaimed Blue Lot® Bourbon and Gold Gate® Rye.

Founders Mike Greenblatt and Tim Kesecker—affectionately known as the Mountaineer Brothers—take great pride in delivering exceptional, story-driven spirits that celebrate community, tradition, and tailgate culture.

Motto: Raise your game. Raise your Spirits.™

________________________________________

Media Contact

Tailgate Spirits LLC

Web: Tailgate-Spirits

Email: ...

Locations: Berkeley Springs, WV · Summersville, WV · Morgantown, WV

Instagram: @TailgateSpiritsLLC

X: @TailgateSpirits

Facebook: TailgateSpirits

________________________________________

Responsibility & Disclaimer

Must be 21+. Please enjoy responsibly. Blue Lot®, Gold Gate Rye®, Game Day, Bottled.™, and Raise your game. Raise your Spirits.™ are trademarks of Tailgate Spirits LLC. Blue Lot® Bourbon is independently produced and bottled and is not affiliated with or licensed by West Virginia University. All other names are the property of their respective owners.

________________________________________