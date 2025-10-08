Tailgate Spirits Releases Blue Lot Barrel Proof, A 6-Year, Single Barrel Bourbon At Full Cask Strength
Named after one of the most iconic tailgate spots in college football, the Blue Lot is more than pavement—it’s a pre-game tradition, a gathering of Mountaineer spirit, and a symbol of fan culture. Drawn straight from the cask—uncut, unfiltered, and uncompromising—this limited-edition expression is bottled at full strength and built for the biggest moments. Whether you’re a bourbon aficionado, a football fan, or both, this release is a must-have for your collection.
“Barrel Proof lets fans experience our bourbon at full strength and full flavor,” said Michael Greenblatt, Co-Founder of Tailgate Spirits LLC.
“It’s made for the moments that matter.”
The Blue Lot® Barrel Proof features the rare K13 mash bill (78% corn, 13% rye, 9% malted barley), offering a rich balance of sweetness and spice. Bottled at an estimated 127 proof, this cask-strength release reflects ideal aging conditions and Tailgate Spirits’ commitment to provenance-first bottling in West Virginia.
“Every barrel we pick has a distinct voice,” added Tim Kesecker, Co-Founder.
“What you taste in this bottle is authenticity and provenance—the way it was meant to be.”
________________________________________
Why This Bottle
• Barrel Proof, Never Watered Down: Bold, dense intensity straight from the cask
• The Rare K13 Recipe: A unique mash bill that balances sweet depth with rye spice
• True Single Barrel: Individually hand-numbered; no blends, no repeats
• One of a Kind: Game Day, Bottled.™
________________________________________
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
Style: Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Age: 6 Years
Proof (Est.): 127 (Varies by barrel)
Mash Bill: K13 — 78% Corn, 13% Rye, 9% Malted Barley
Distilled At: Green River Distilling Co. (DSP-KY-10), Owensboro, KY
Produced & Bottled: West Virginia
Character: Uncut, Unfiltered, Full Cask Strength
________________________________________
Tasting Notes – Straight from the Cask
• Nose: Rich caramel and dark brown sugar, layered with cinnamon stick and toasted oak
• Palate: Viscous and full-bodied; toffee pudding, dried apricot, and vanilla are met with bold rye spice
• Finish: Long and resonant, with notes of sweet tobacco, charred leather, dark cocoa, and lingering barrel spice
________________________________________
Availability & Pre-Order Details
• Pre-Orders Open: October 24, 2025
• Exclusively at: Flaviar
• Allocation: Extremely limited; pricing announced at launch
• Shipping: U.S. shipping to most states via Flaviar’s compliant network
• Events: Select fall tastings across West Virginia
________________________________________
Get It Before It’s Gone
Due to its single-barrel, limited-run nature, bottles are expected to sell out quickly. Join the official waitlist at Flaviar to secure priority access.
________________________________________
About Tailgate Spirits LLC
Tailgate Spirits LLC crafts provenance-first, premium spirits rooted in American sports culture. Created by fans, for fans, its portfolio includes the acclaimed Blue Lot® Bourbon and Gold Gate® Rye.
Founders Mike Greenblatt and Tim Kesecker—affectionately known as the Mountaineer Brothers—take great pride in delivering exceptional, story-driven spirits that celebrate community, tradition, and tailgate culture.
Motto: Raise your game. Raise your Spirits.™
________________________________________
Media Contact
Tailgate Spirits LLC
Web: Tailgate-Spirits
Email: ...
Locations: Berkeley Springs, WV · Summersville, WV · Morgantown, WV
Instagram: @TailgateSpiritsLLC
X: @TailgateSpirits
Facebook: TailgateSpirits
________________________________________
Responsibility & Disclaimer
Must be 21+. Please enjoy responsibly. Blue Lot®, Gold Gate Rye®, Game Day, Bottled.™, and Raise your game. Raise your Spirits.™ are trademarks of Tailgate Spirits LLC. Blue Lot® Bourbon is independently produced and bottled and is not affiliated with or licensed by West Virginia University. All other names are the property of their respective owners.
________________________________________
Legal Disclaimer:
