National Tennis C'ship: Parthsarthi, Akansha, Riddhi Sail Into Pre-Quarters

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Top seed Parthsarthi Arun Mundhe, Akansha Ghosh, and Riddhi Shinde continued their winning streak to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the National Tennis Championship in the Girls' U-16 Singles category at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Parthsarthi faced a tough challenge at the beginning of the contest against Swanika Roy as the scores were levelled at 2-2 before the top seed rallied to win the next seven games with ferocious baseline play and notched up the victory by 9-2 to move into the next round of the tournament.

Supported by DCM Shriram Ltd., and held under the aegis of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), the Fenesta Open continues to showcase India's most promising junior talent.

Meanwhile, third-seed Akansha Ghosh defeated Keertama Rangineni also by the score-line of 9-2 to reach the round of 16. Akansha showcased her sublime skills against Keertama, winning six straight games to establish a significant lead and secure a comfortable victory.

Riddhi Shinde caused an upset by defeating sixth seed Aashi Kashyap 9–4 to advance to the next round. Riddhi broke her opponent's serve four times to take a commanding lead before sealing the victory.

In the Girls' U-14 category, Aniha Gavinolla upset seventh seed Eshitha Sriyala 9-5, while top seed Padma Rameshkumar defeated Shubhi Sharma 9-3 in the round-of-32 clash.

On the other hand, in the Boys' U-16 Singles category, top-seed Prakaash Sarran beat Saksham Bhansal 9-8 (7-1) in straight sets. Eighth seed Tavish Pahwa got the better of Puneeth M. 9-5 to move into the pre-quarterfinals

Besides the prestigious titles, the winners will be awarded a kit allowance in the junior categories. The winners and runners-up in the U-16 and U-14 singles events will also receive a tennis scholarship of ₹25,000 each.