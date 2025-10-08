403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
University Place Asset Management Provides $67.5 Million Loan For Atlanta Hotel Acquisition
EINPresswire/ -- University Place Asset Management (“UPLAM”) has provided a $67.5 million loan to Axonic Capital, LLC and Monomoy Property Ventures for the acquisition of a 462-key hotel and convention center located at 590 West Peachtree Street NW. Currently operating as a Crown Plaza by IHG, once acquired by the two sponsors it will be transformed, through full-scale renovation, into the Marriott Atlanta.
“We saw this as an opportunity to work with solid investors and operators, including Axonic Capital, whom we recently worked with on another project,” says Mark Moskowitz, UPLAM
Co-Founder & President. “Axonic and Monomoy acquired the asset at a particularly attractive basis, and we are glad to have tailored a financing solution to meet their requirements to transform the property to a full-service Marriott. “
A comprehensive renovation is already planned and upon completion, the property will feature 360 standard guestrooms, 102 suites and 35,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Moreover, the property will become the only core-branded Marriott in Atlanta’s central business district.
Nick Scribani, Vice Chairman of Newmark Capital Markets, arranged the financing.
# # #
About University Place Asset Management
University Place Asset Management (“UPLAM”) is a forward-thinking global investment firm specializing in alternative investments across real estate, credit, and private equity. The firm takes an opportunistic, value-driven, and disciplined approach to investing—refined through decades of experience. UPLAM’s current portfolio includes 50+ investments spanning multiple asset classes, with a total portfolio valuation exceeding $2.1 billion. For more information about UPLAM, please visit
“We saw this as an opportunity to work with solid investors and operators, including Axonic Capital, whom we recently worked with on another project,” says Mark Moskowitz, UPLAM
Co-Founder & President. “Axonic and Monomoy acquired the asset at a particularly attractive basis, and we are glad to have tailored a financing solution to meet their requirements to transform the property to a full-service Marriott. “
A comprehensive renovation is already planned and upon completion, the property will feature 360 standard guestrooms, 102 suites and 35,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Moreover, the property will become the only core-branded Marriott in Atlanta’s central business district.
Nick Scribani, Vice Chairman of Newmark Capital Markets, arranged the financing.
# # #
About University Place Asset Management
University Place Asset Management (“UPLAM”) is a forward-thinking global investment firm specializing in alternative investments across real estate, credit, and private equity. The firm takes an opportunistic, value-driven, and disciplined approach to investing—refined through decades of experience. UPLAM’s current portfolio includes 50+ investments spanning multiple asset classes, with a total portfolio valuation exceeding $2.1 billion. For more information about UPLAM, please visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment