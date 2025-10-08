Txone Networks Industry Experts Spotlight OT/ICS Cybersecurity At Leading Global Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From semiconductor manufacturing to oil and gas operations, TXOne shares strategies to safeguard critical infrastructure and ensure operational resilience

Dallas, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TXOne Networks , a leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, announced today its executives and technical experts will deliver featured presentations at top cybersecurity and industry events across North and Latin America, including IT Solutions Day, SEMICON West, the ICS Cybersecurity Conference, the API Cybersecurity Conference for the Oil and Natural Gas Industry, and S4x26. In these sessions, TXOne will address the pressing challenges of securing operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS), providing practical strategies to help manufacturers, energy producers, and critical infrastructure operators strengthen defenses, maintain uptime, and mitigate evolving cyber threats.

IT Solutions Day

October 8, 2025 Banamex Center, Mexico City

Terence Liu, CEO, TXOne Networks will present“OT Cybersecurity in the Age of AI: How to Advance from Hygiene to Elite Defense.” He will outline a three-stage approach-Fundamentals, Advanced, and Elite-that helps manufacturers evolve from basic hygiene to proactive detection and response as AI and digital transformation accelerate IT/OT convergence.

SEMICON WEST 2025

October 7-9, 2025, Phoenix, AZ

Quentin Kantaris, Senior Solutions Engineer, TXOne Networks is presenting a session on:

Securing Legacy Semiconductor Systems: Strategies for Malware Defense & Resilience

Wednesday, October 8 at 1:00pm MT

SEMICON West is North America's leading microelectronics exhibition, uniting the global electronics supply chain to address the semiconductor industry's top challenges.

ICS 2025

October 27-30, 2025, Atlanta, GA

Debbie Lay, Principal Solutions Engineer at TXOne Networks will address with the ICS audience:

“Answer the ICS Security Wake-up Call: It's Time to Stop Fixing OT Problems with IT Tools”

The ICS Cybersecurity Conference is the longest-running global event dedicated to industrial cybersecurity, bringing together engineers, government leaders, and security practitioners.

Debbie Lay is also speaking on“Visibility Is a Good Starting Point, But What Are the Crucial Next Steps for OT Protection” during ICS. Additional information is available at the TXOne Networks booth # 19.

API Cybersecurity Conference for the Oil and Natural Gas Industry

November 11-12, 2025, Woodlands, TX

is presenting:“Simplifying the Challenges of OT Network Segmentation” for the Cyber Security Architecture session.is speaking on:

“The Industry's Heavy Acquisition Culture Complicates Cybersecurity - Here's what to do about it” for the ICS Cyber Security session

The API Cybersecurity Conference & Expo is the only cybersecurity event focused exclusively on the oil and natural gas sector, with a loyal industry following for over 20 years.

S4x26

Looking ahead, Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks will take to the stage at S4x26, the world's largest ICS/OT cybersecurity event, February 23–26, 2026 in Miami Beach, FL.

Follow TXOne Networks on Blog , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach. .

Contact Info



Minu Seshasayee, Interprose for TXOne Networks

...

+1 425-283-7426

Attachment

Terence Liu, CEO, TXOne Networks