Forward Edge-AI Expands Quantum And AI Security Collaboration In Japan

EINPresswire/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc., a U.S.-based leader in quantum-resilient cybersecurity and artificial intelligence technologies, announced a multi-sector series of workshops and demonstrations across Japan October 14 - 17, 2025. The initiative strengthens bilateral cooperation in defense, telecommunications, and maritime cybersecurity while showcasing cutting-edge U.S.–Japan innovation partnerships.

The workshops, are being conducted in partnership with key Japanese organizations and ministries, highlight two of Forward Edge-AI’s flagship technologies:

Isidore Quantum® – A "drop-in post-quantum cryptography (PQC)" solution that enables instant protection of critical communications and operational systems. Isidore Quantum® safeguards networks against “harvest now, decrypt later” threats while requiring no costly infrastructure changes. The system is already validated through multiple U.S. Department of Defense programs and is export-ready under ECCN 5A002 classification.

Blaise™– An AI-powered handheld Raman spectrometer capable of detecting chemical and biological agents in a field setting (CBRN). Blaise is also positioned to detect jet fuel contamination within seconds. Designed for aviation readiness and mission-critical reliability, Blaise™ delivers laboratory-grade precision on the flight line—protecting assets like the F-35 and FX aircraft fleets from costly and dangerous fuel quality incidents.

The initiative reflects Forward Edge-AI’s commitment to enabling trusted, exportable, and affordable cybersecurity solutions that protect allied nations from next-generation quantum and AI-enabled threats.

About Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

Forward Edge-AI, Inc., is a global leader in developing Artificial Intelligence-based technology to solve complex problems in support of public safety, national security, and defense. The mission of Forward Edge-AI is to deliver compelling mass market solutions to enhance the safety and security of the free world.