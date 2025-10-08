Forward Edge-AI Expands Quantum And AI Security Collaboration In Japan
The workshops, are being conducted in partnership with key Japanese organizations and ministries, highlight two of Forward Edge-AI’s flagship technologies:
Isidore Quantum® – A "drop-in post-quantum cryptography (PQC)" solution that enables instant protection of critical communications and operational systems. Isidore Quantum® safeguards networks against “harvest now, decrypt later” threats while requiring no costly infrastructure changes. The system is already validated through multiple U.S. Department of Defense programs and is export-ready under ECCN 5A002 classification.
Blaise™– An AI-powered handheld Raman spectrometer capable of detecting chemical and biological agents in a field setting (CBRN). Blaise is also positioned to detect jet fuel contamination within seconds. Designed for aviation readiness and mission-critical reliability, Blaise™ delivers laboratory-grade precision on the flight line—protecting assets like the F-35 and FX aircraft fleets from costly and dangerous fuel quality incidents.
The initiative reflects Forward Edge-AI’s commitment to enabling trusted, exportable, and affordable cybersecurity solutions that protect allied nations from next-generation quantum and AI-enabled threats.
About Forward Edge-AI, Inc.
Forward Edge-AI, Inc., is a global leader in developing Artificial Intelligence-based technology to solve complex problems in support of public safety, national security, and defense. The mission of Forward Edge-AI is to deliver compelling mass market solutions to enhance the safety and security of the free world.
