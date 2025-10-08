403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nationwide Answering Service Ambs Call Center Honored With 2025 CAM-X Award Of Excellence
EINPresswire/ -- Ambs Call Center, a nationwide leader in live answering and virtual receptionist services, has been awarded the 2025 CAM-X Award of Excellence by the Canadian Call Management Association. This prestigious recognition celebrates call centers that consistently deliver exceptional customer service and caller experiences across North America.
The honor was presented during the 2025 CAM-X Annual Conference, where Ambs Call Center President Aaron Boatin was also invited to share insights on customer experience innovation and the evolving role of technology in call handling. His presentation underscored the importance of pairing human empathy with modern tools—a philosophy that continues to define Ambs Call Center’s approach to serving clients nationwide.
Independent Evaluation, Proven Results
To earn the Award of Excellence, each participating call center undergoes six months of independent evaluations by third-party judges. Calls are graded across multiple criteria, including:
- Response Time
- Professionalism and Courtesy
- Accuracy of Message Taking
- Knowledge of Client Accounts
- Overall Caller Experience
Ambs Call Center’s top marks across all categories reaffirm its commitment to accuracy, empathy, and client representation on every call.
A Legacy of Leadership
President Aaron Boatin credits this recognition to the company’s strong service culture and continuous improvement mindset:
“This award reflects our team’s daily commitment to treating every caller with warmth, accuracy, and care,” said Boatin. “It’s also a reminder that excellence is a moving target—one we aim to surpass year after year through training, innovation, and listening to our clients.”
Supporting Businesses with a Nationwide Answering Service
Ambs Call Center provides live phone answering services and AI receptionist services, medical answering services, virtual receptionist, and absence management hotlines for businesses across the U.S. and Canada. The company serves a wide range of industries—including healthcare, home services, property management, and professional services—and handles more than 10 million calls annually.
About CAM-X
The Canadian Call Management Association (CAM-X) is a leading industry trade group dedicated to recognizing and promoting excellence in call management and customer communication services across North America.
About Ambs Call Center
Founded in 1932, Ambs Call Center is a family-owned provider of live phone answering services, virtual receptionist programs, appointment scheduling, and AI receptionist services. Ambs specializes in HIPAA-compliant medical answering, help desk support, and after-hours coverage, helping businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences 24/7. Learn more at
The honor was presented during the 2025 CAM-X Annual Conference, where Ambs Call Center President Aaron Boatin was also invited to share insights on customer experience innovation and the evolving role of technology in call handling. His presentation underscored the importance of pairing human empathy with modern tools—a philosophy that continues to define Ambs Call Center’s approach to serving clients nationwide.
Independent Evaluation, Proven Results
To earn the Award of Excellence, each participating call center undergoes six months of independent evaluations by third-party judges. Calls are graded across multiple criteria, including:
- Response Time
- Professionalism and Courtesy
- Accuracy of Message Taking
- Knowledge of Client Accounts
- Overall Caller Experience
Ambs Call Center’s top marks across all categories reaffirm its commitment to accuracy, empathy, and client representation on every call.
A Legacy of Leadership
President Aaron Boatin credits this recognition to the company’s strong service culture and continuous improvement mindset:
“This award reflects our team’s daily commitment to treating every caller with warmth, accuracy, and care,” said Boatin. “It’s also a reminder that excellence is a moving target—one we aim to surpass year after year through training, innovation, and listening to our clients.”
Supporting Businesses with a Nationwide Answering Service
Ambs Call Center provides live phone answering services and AI receptionist services, medical answering services, virtual receptionist, and absence management hotlines for businesses across the U.S. and Canada. The company serves a wide range of industries—including healthcare, home services, property management, and professional services—and handles more than 10 million calls annually.
About CAM-X
The Canadian Call Management Association (CAM-X) is a leading industry trade group dedicated to recognizing and promoting excellence in call management and customer communication services across North America.
About Ambs Call Center
Founded in 1932, Ambs Call Center is a family-owned provider of live phone answering services, virtual receptionist programs, appointment scheduling, and AI receptionist services. Ambs specializes in HIPAA-compliant medical answering, help desk support, and after-hours coverage, helping businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences 24/7. Learn more at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment