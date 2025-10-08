Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tarras Defense Launches In South Florida, Offering Focused Representation In Federal Criminal And White-Collar Matters


2025-10-08 10:16:35
EINPresswire/ -- Criminal Defense Attorney David Tarras announced the launch of Tarras Defense, a boutique law firm dedicated to defending clients in high-stakes federal criminal and white-collar investigations. Based in Boca Raton, the firm serves clients across South Florida and nationwide, with a focus on complex financial crimes, government investigations, and regulatory matters.

Tarras is recognized for his work handling serious federal cases, including money laundering, wire fraud, healthcare fraud, cryptocurrency enforcement, and cross-border asset transfers. After receiving his JD at Fordham University School of Law, Tarras served as an Assistant Public Defender in Palm Beach County and later built a successful federal practice at a regional criminal defense firm where he represented individuals and businesses in some of Florida’s most significant white-collar prosecutions.

“I founded Tarras Defense to provide clients with the focused, strategic representation they need when their liberty and livelihoods are at stake,” said Tarras. “Federal cases move quickly and carry immense consequences. Our goal is to deliver clarity, rigorous defense, and trusted counsel to clients navigating these challenges.”

The firm’s core practice areas include:
• Federal Criminal Defense
• White-Collar Defense
• Government Investigations
• Regulatory and Strategic Advisory
• Tax and Cryptocurrency Defense

With deep experience in courtroom advocacy, negotiation, and complex investigations, Tarras Defense is positioned to guide clients through every stage of the process—from early inquiries to trials and appeals.

About Tarras Defense
Tarras Defense is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to defending clients nationwide in federal criminal, white-collar, and regulatory matters. Led by attorney David Tarras, the firm provides strategic, sophisticated representation to individuals and businesses facing high-stakes government investigations and prosecutions. For more information, visit .

MENAFN08102025003118003196ID1110168132

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search