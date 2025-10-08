PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Weakness After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: 'India Now Hits Back Strongly'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a strong attack on the Congress party, accusing it of showing weakness after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He said that the then Congress government failed to take military action against Pakistan because of pressure from a foreign country.

PM Modi made these remarks while inaugurating Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. He allegedly referred to recent comments by senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram, who told a media channel that 'India had been ready to retaliate against Pakistan after the 26/11 attacks but decided against it after global pressure'.

'Congress bowed to foreign pressure'

PM Modi said that the Congress-led government at the time allowed international pressure to influence a national security decision. He asked the opposition party to reveal which country had prevented India from striking back after the deadly terror attacks that killed over 160 people in Mumbai.

“Recently, a senior Congress leader and former Home Minister revealed that after the Mumbai attacks, our security forces were ready to attack Pakistan. But due to pressure from another country, the Congress government stopped them,” PM Modi said.

He added,“Congress must tell the nation which country's pressure made them take such a weak decision. Because of that weakness, India had to suffer and lose innocent lives.”

'Weakness strengthened terrorism'

The Prime Minister said the Congress government's inaction sent the wrong message to the world and emboldened terrorists.

"Congress's weakness strengthened the terrorists. The country had to pay for this mistake by sacrificing lives repeatedly," he said.“For us, nothing is more important than national security and the safety of our citizens,” he added.

PM Modi said Mumbai, as India's financial capital, was targeted in 2008 because of its economic and cultural importance.“Mumbai is one of India's most vibrant cities. That is why terrorists chose it for the attack. But the government then gave a message of weakness instead of strength,” he said.

Reference to Chidambaram's remarks

In a recent interview, P. Chidambaram said that after the 26/11 attacks, India's armed forces were ready for retaliatory action against Pakistan. However, he claimed the government decided to exercise restraint following appeals from global leaders, including then US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who visited New Delhi to urge India not to start a war.

Referring to those remarks, PM Modi said, "A senior Congress leader, who was also the Home Minister, admitted that India was ready to attack Pakistan, but the government stopped it due to international pressure. Congress must answer who took that decision."

'Today's India hits back inside enemy's home'

PM Modi contrasted the Congress government's actions in 2008 with his government's response to terrorism. He said modern India now takes decisive steps to defend itself and strike back when attacked.

"Today's India attacks its enemies inside their own homes," he said, referring to India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year through Operation Sindoor.

“The whole world witnessed India's strength after Operation Sindoor,” he said.“This operation targeted terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Our forces neutralised more than 100 terrorists.”

He said India's strong response had sent a message across the world that the country would not tolerate terrorism or cross-border attacks.

Inauguration of Navi Mumbai Airport Phase 1

PM Modi's remarks came during the inauguration of key infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, including the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. He said these projects would boost Mumbai's connectivity, trade, and position as a global economic hub.

“The launch of Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport and other connectivity projects will strengthen Mumbai's position as a global hub of growth and opportunity,” he said.

PM Modi praised the development work in Maharashtra and said it reflected India's commitment to becoming a leading economy. He added that strong infrastructure and security were both crucial to national progress.

