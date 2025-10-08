Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Verizon Eyes Urban Growth With Starry Wireless Acquisition

Verizon Eyes Urban Growth With Starry Wireless Acquisition


2025-10-08 10:12:22
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Verizon Communications Inc.(VZ) announced on Wednesday that it has reached a definitive deal to acquire fixed wireless provider Starry, in a move to expand high-speed broadband access across urban markets.

By acquiring Starry, Verizon intends to boost its fixed wireless access (FWA) capabilities by using Starry's millimeter wave technology and established customer base. 

Starry's network currently reaches close to 100,000 customers living in multi-dwelling units (MDUs) across five major cities – Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Denver, and Washington, D.C. 

Verizon Communications stock inched 0.5% higher in Wednesday's premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' the previous day amid 'extremely high' message volume levels. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN08102025007385015968ID1110168092

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search