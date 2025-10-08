AUS Vs PAK, Women's World Cup 2025: Beth Mooney Hailed For Heroic Ton Amid Australia Batting Collapse

Australia veteran batter Beth Mooney has displayed her valiance and grit with the bat in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, October 8.

Putting into bat first by Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana, Australia suffered a collapse in their line-up as the opposition bowlers rattled through the top and middle-order, leaving the defending champions in a shambolic situation of 76/7 in 21.1 overs. Australia's shambolic batting gave Pakistan a golden opportunity to take control of the match and the hope of registering their first-ever win over Australia in international cricket.

However, Beth Mooney was unfazed by pressure and Australia's collapse in their batting line-up as her composure and resilience kept the defending champions' scoreboard ticking, taking away the momentum from Pakistan.

Beth Mooney: Standing Tall amid Batting Collapse

Beth Mooney walked in to bat when Australia were 30/2, but was unable to make steady partnerships in the middle order, especially a 25-run stand for the third wicket with Ellyse Perry, which took the defending champions 50-run mark before her dismissal. As Mooney carried on Australia's batting, the wickets were tumbling around her at regular intervals, as the side lost four more wickets in just 21 runs, reducing from 55/3 to 76/7.

However, Mooney received crucial support from Kim Grath, with whom she stitched a 39-run stand for the eighth wicket to take Australia past the 100-run mark before the latter was removed for 11 at 115/8. Thereafter, the entire responsibility to score rested on Mooney's shoulders. Mooney did not succumb to pressure but rather played with remarkable composure and determination.

Much needed! Australia in early trouble, but Beth Mooney looks solid! Will she take them to a strong total? Catch the LIVE action ➡ #CWC25 #AUSvPAK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! twitter/JpNlkW45CG

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 8, 2025

However, the veteran batter's pressure was taken off by Alana King, who not only provided a steady support for Beth Mooney but also anchored Australia's innings alongside her. The 31-year-old was quite determined not only to keep the scoreboard but also to frustrate the Pakistan bowlers with calculated aggression and clever shot selection, which paved her way for a valiant century.

Beth Mooney was batting on 99 when he smashed a four off Fatima Sana to complete her century. The teammates in the dressing room and Australian spectators stood up to applaud the veteran batter for her heroic century that put Australia back on track after a batting collapse.

A of the finest class! Beth Mooney's champion knock turns the tide and brings Australia roaring back into the contest! Catch the LIVE action ➡ #CWC25 #AUSvPAK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! twitter/mjlyFgwkUF

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 8, 2025

Beth Mooney and Alana King formed a crucial 106-run stand for the ninth wicket that took Australia past the 200-run mark before the former's fighting knock came to an end on the final ball of the innings. Mooney played a valiant knock of 109 off 114 balls, including 11 fours, while King remained unbeaten on 51 off 49 balls, including 3 fours and as many sixes.

Beth Mooney's Valiance Receives Massive Praise

Beth Mooney's valiant century knock became one of the most talked-about in the Women's World Cup 2025 match against Pakistan, as it single-handedly rescued Australia from a precarious 76/7, showcasing her determination, composure, and grit under extreme pressure.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded the 31-year-old for her fighting knock amid Australia's batting collapse, while hailing her innings as one of the greatest ever in the history of Women's ODI cricket. Others praised Mooney for her heroic effort, calling it a masterclass and determination under pressure.

Beth Mooney, the superstar who isn't talked about enough. Averaging around 60 since 2021, key for Australia's success but no hype. Mooney fan forever

- Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) October 8, 2025

As wickets fell around her, Beth Mooney stood tall with one of the great ODI World Cup knocks. #CWC25 twitter/pGIq846YhO

- Australian Women's Cricket Team (@AusWomenCricket) October 8, 2025

BETH MOONEY SMASHED A WORLD CUP HUNDRED FROM A POSITION OF 76/7 - This Innings will be remembered forever. twitter/GAHmYe4xTP

- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 8, 2025

HUNDRED OF HIGHEST QUALITY FROM BETH MOONEY...!!!!! - Australia at one point 76/7 ans she smashed a Marvelous hundred against Pakistan in this Women's World Cup a remarkable hundred by Beth Mooney. twitter/ZJpzpJXz2r

- Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) October 8, 2025

From 76/7 to 221/9 - Beth Mooney with one of the greatest innings. twitter/2gLrt62y7N

- Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) October 8, 2025

Australian batters were falling like a pack of cards with Aus struggling at 76/7 then came Beth Mooney with a memorable century Australians and their never give up attitude Pakistan and their never winning attitude twitter/aZWSm3PEI6

- cricmawa (@cricmawa) October 8, 2025

BETH MOONEY HUNDRED! This one is a special knock in very hot conditions. Australia were in all sorts of trouble. Masterclass against spin from this incredible player. twitter/TWsMt7kgbD

- CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) October 8, 2025

Beth Mooney, what a legend #AusvPak Never ever doubt the Australians in an ODI World Cup. #womensworldcup twitter/2dSu8bZ39W

- Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) October 8, 2025

What a classy innings from Beth Mooney! Australia always find a way to make a comeback. I feel they've already scored enough to challenge Pakistan

- Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 8, 2025

From a position of 76/7 to 221/9 in 50 overs! Wickets fell around but she stood tall with one of the greatest ODI World Cup knocks. A Beth Mooney masterclass! twitter/EhI2Jo48Jh

- Trolls Officials (@trollsofficials) October 8, 2025

Australia 76/7 to 221/9 against Pakistan in the World Cup. 109(114) - Beth Mooney with one of the greatest innings. #BethMooney #AUSvPAK #AUSvsPAK #AUSWvPAKW #AUSWvsPAKW #WomensWorldCup2025 #CWC2025 #CWC25 twitter/xMIpT0fRQj

- Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) October 8, 2025

Thank god for Beth Mooney!! Her century has saved Australia from a lot of embarrassment.

- Eleanor (@Eleanor1998_) October 8, 2025

WELL DONE BETH MOONEY..- Mooney smashed 109 runs from 114 balls including 11 fours,one stage Australia 76/7 and she delivered incredible knock in ICC women's World Cup, remember this knock against Pakistan. twitter/tqlyegoS9l

- MANU. (@IMManu_18) October 8, 2025

They were 115-8. And then Beth Mooney and Alana King turned on tutor mode. What a classic century and a priceless fifty. Crazy World Cup vibes. twitter/cIBzp1oiJU

- Anand Datla (@SportASmile) October 8, 2025

Meanwhile, Australia posted a total of 221/9 after being in a shambolic situation of 115/8, thanks to a century partnership between Beth Mooney and Alana King, and set a 222-run target for Pakistan to chase.

For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/37 at an economy rate of 3.70, while the skipper Fatima Sana (2/49) and (2/29) picked two wickets each. Lead pacer, Daina Baig picked a wicket but conceded 74 runs at an economy rate of 7.40 in her spell of 10 overs.