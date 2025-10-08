Jensen Huang Reportedly Downplays AI Bubble Concerns: 'What's Going On In The World Versus What Happened In 2000 Is Just Dramatically Different'
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday reportedly downplayed growing concerns of an AI bubble, seeking to differentiate the current surge in investments and valuations in the industry from the dotcom bubble in 2000.
“What's going on in the world versus what happened in 2000 is just dramatically different. Back then, there were pets dot com, hospitals dot com... all of the internet companies combined were what, $30-$40 billion in size,” Huang said in a CNBC interview.
As for the massive investments in hyperscalers and other AI infrastructure companies, Huang said that they are“naturally growing” on their own as part of a half-trillion-dollar capacity buildout.
“If you look at the hyperscalers now, that's where the first trance of AI infrastructure is building. If you look at hyperscalers, that's $2.5 trillion of business already operating today. That $2.5 trillion business, the capex that goes underneath that... call it about $500 billion, that transition from a classical CPU-based computing to now generative AI computing, powered by GPUs, that transition is just starting,” he said in the interview.
Nvidia's shares were up nearly 0.6% in Wednesday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bearish' territory.
